‘Our Souls at Night’ Release Date: When Does Fonda/Redford Movie Stream?

Getty

Viewers will be treated to Jane Fonda romancing Robert Redford in an original Netflix movie called Our Souls at Night. When does it stream?

According to Netflix, the movie will be available to stream on Friday, September 29. Daily Variety confirms, “Netflix will be releasing Our Souls at Night to its global platform on September 29, mere weeks after its glittery Venice Film Festival premiere.”

“After widowed neighbors Addie and Louis begin sleeping in bed together platonically to alleviate their loneliness, a real romance begins to blossom,” Netflix says of the movie.

Fonda, 79, told Ellen DeGeneres that she wished her sex scene with Redford was longer. “There is eventually a love scene,” she said. “I’m happy with the love scene. I’m unhappy because it was so short!”

EW reports that it’s not the first time the two iconic actors have appeared together on screen. “Fonda has also been the 81-year-old actor’s love interest in The Chase (1966), Barefoot in the Park (1967) and The Electric Horseman (1979). The two also appeared in Tall Story in 1966, with Redford having an uncredited role,” EW notes.

You can watch the trailer for “Our Souls at Night” here:

According to IndieWire, “Based on the last novel that Kent Haruf wrote before he died in 2014, and adapted to the screen by ‘(500) Days of Summer’ scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (who handle the material with a sensitivity that belies their youth), Our Souls at Night finds people still fumbling their way through life even as the sun is going down.”

Reports Daily Variety, “Fonda and Redford play this potentially sleepy material with spry, generous adroitness, genuinely listening and subtly playing off each other’s reactions and body language.”

New York Times Review: Robert Redford and Jane Fonda are Neighbors with benefits in ‘Our Souls at Night’ https://t.co/3q3CXvwwPs pic.twitter.com/9xUbFg5qOE — Christos G Failadis (@xfailadis) September 27, 2017

Fonda caused news just days before the movie streams when she appeared on Megyn Kelly’s new morning talk show, and Kelly asked her about her plastic surgery. “We really want to talk about that now?” Fonda retorted.