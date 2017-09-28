Playboy Enterprises Inc. – From the Magazine to the Mansion

A photo of the #playboymansion on Playboy's 20th anniversary #scrapbooksaturday A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on Sep 27, 2014 at 7:11pm PDT

The world has lost a legend with the passing of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died at age 91, surrounded by his loved ones. Upon the announcement of Hefner’s death, his youngest son Cooper, released the following statement:

My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom. He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.

Cooper Hefner is the current Chief Creative Officer at Playboy Enterprises, Inc. and he has been outspoken in the past couple of years about making sure his father’s vision for Playboy carries on. In 2016, when the company decided to do away with nude photos, which is the company’s signature feature, Cooper Hefner spoke out against the idea. And, after briefly leaving the company, he reinstated nudity upon his return, according to the New York Post.

Playboy Mansion #1972 #scrapbooksaturday A post shared by Hugh Hefner (@hughhefner) on May 31, 2014 at 4:24pm PDT

So, what happens now that Hugh Hefner has died? Who owns the legendary Playboy mansion now?

In the summer of 2016, the Playboy mansion was sold to a new owner named J. Daren Metropoulos, the 32-year-old co-owner of Hostess Brands. According to the NY Times, Metropoulos put down $100 million for the home and agreed to let Hefner live there until his death. Originally, Hefner bought the mansion in 1971 for approximately $1 million. It is a 29-room, five-acre estate, with an infamous grotto, among many other features. The mansion also comes with a zoo license and year-round fireworks permit.

Metropoulos also bought the house next to the Playboy mansion from Hefner in 2009 for $18 million, according to USA Today. And, the LA Times has reported that Metropoulos plans to connect the two estates. Fortunately, Metropoulos also plans “to renovate and restore the mansion to its original form.:

The address of the Playboy Mansion is 10236 Charing Cross Road, Los Angeles, California.

For a video tour of the Playboy Mansion, check out the below clip of Hefner’s wife Crystal showcasing the legendary home.