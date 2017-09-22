Preston Roberts’ Wife & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

Mountain Men star Preston Roberts sadly passed away on July 24, 2017, at age 60. Tonight, he will make his final appearance on the season 6 finale of Mountain Men.

Preston died from complications due to an inoperable tumor with his wife and family by his side. Friends and loved ones remember him as a compassionate friend and teacher.

Read on to learn more his wife and children.

1. Preston and His Wife Celebrated Their 40th Wedding Anniversary in 2015

Preston met his wife, Kathleen McGuire, in 1975. On the ‘About Me’ section of his website, Preston wrote, “In 1975, I met the woman of my dreams, Kathleen DuPont McGuire, and wasted no time in marrying her. While many people use the old adage ‘behind every good man is a good woman,’ I am found saying ‘beside every good man is a good woman,’ and that she is.”

2. Friends and Family Have Raised over $110k to Help His Family with Medical Bills

Mountain Men star Preston Roberts’ family get new roof after fundraising page soars… https://t.co/IImSxJPW6z pic.twitter.com/GRjoOogsVh — Las Vegas NV Blog (@LasVegasNvBlog) August 11, 2017

A Go Fund Me Page, created in honor of Roberts, has raised over $110,400 to date.

The funds have helped Preston’s family pay for medical bills, his memorial service, and the family’s leaking roof that Preston was in the process of fixing when he died.

3. He Had Three Sons and Four Grandchildren

Together, Preston and Kathleen had 3 sons– Travis Lee Roberts, Joseph James Roberts, and James Preston Roberts. Preston was also a grandfather to four grandchildren: Tanner Lee Roberts, Maddox James Roberts, Easton Gray Roberts and Linley Somer Roberts.

The outdoorsman’s obituary describes him as a “jack of all trades, master of some.” A portion of it reads, “Husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, teacher, outdoorsman, artist, builder, mentor, dancer, elder, friend and lifelong learner. There will never be enough words to encapsulate all the mastery achieved in his short lifetime. It is hard to imagine a more dedicated and loving husband and father, a more talented and knowledgeable craftsman, a more caring and giving teacher, a humbler and better man.”

4. The Couple Lived in a Tipi with Their Children

While Preston was finishing his degree in Art Education at Appalachian State University, he and his wife lived with their two children (the third was not yet born) in a tipi.

The couple has lived in a number of other remote locations, including a small log cabin on the banks of the East River, and a research station in eastern North Dakota. With their three boys, Preston and Kathleen also lived in an old church near Stone Mountain State Park in North Carolina.

At the time of his death, Preston and Kathleen were residents of Wilkes County. Preston’s website reads, “… together we grow a big organic garden and keep a few horses and chickens.”

5. He Was Raised with Four Sisters

Preston grew up with four sisters: Jennifer R. Bush, Jamie R. Lance and husband, Malcolm, April R. Pearson and husband, Scott, and Lori R. Holden and husband, Wesley. His obituary reads: