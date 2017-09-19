Rachel Bilson & Hayden Christensen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen have split up, according to Us Weekly.

A source told the publication that Bilson is “full-time back in L.A.” while Hayden is in Toronto.

“They’ve been on the outs for a couple of months,” the source said. “They are completely, officially done.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the couple.

1. The Couple Met on the Set of Jumper

The couple first met on the set of their 2008 film Jumper, according to Us Weekly. In an interview with Lapalme Magazine in August 2017, Rachel describes how they met.

That was an amazing experience. It was the most precious time. We were shooting in Italy and inside the Coliseum…The role was fulfilling, but also everything was fulfilling as a life experience, it was one of the best times. I think anytime you’re on location you feel like you’re away at summer camp in a way. You’re more open and receptive to life experiences than you are at home.

They were engaged in December of that year but the quietly cancelled it in August 2010 to evaluate their relationship, as Us Weekly reported. They reconciled three months later.

2. They Have a Daughter

Bilson and Christensen’s daughter, Briar Rose, was born on October 29, 2014.

Us Weekly reports that Briar Rose’s name is a reference to the couple’s love of Disney. Sleeping Beauty’s original name is Briar Rose. Christensen said that Bilson was especially keen on the name.

When asked how her work affects Briar Rose, Bilson told Lapalme that traveling is not a problem. “She’s already a pro on an airplane,” she said. “She’ll say ‘It’s time to put up my tray!'” She said it’s the actual time that her work takes that affects her choices now.

She also told the publication that she may have another child but that’s still up in the air. She said she was having so much fun with Briar Rose for now.

3. Their Relationship Has Been Mostly Private

While the couple’s life together has been private, Bilson did talk about their life together during a May 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan.

I’m a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life. I’m definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to. I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies.

4. Rachel Bilson Has a Lot of Movies to Her Name

Bilson is known for her many roles in film and TV, including appearing in Jumper, The O.C., Waiting for Forever, Hart of Dixie, Drunk History, and Nashville.

She won Teen Choice Awards in 2005 and 2006 for her work in The O.C. as well as 2008 for her work in Jumper. She was also nominated for Teen Choice Awards in 2004, 2007, 2009, and 2014.

5. Hayden Christensen Is Known for Playing Anakin Skywalker

Christensen portrayed Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars Episodes One through Three. However, since then he hasn’t been active in the movie industry. He bought a farm after Revenge of the Sith and tried to avoid Hollywood.

“I guess I felt like I had this great thing in ‘Star Wars’ that provided all these opportunities and gave me a career, but it all kind of felt a little too handed to me,” Christensen said in a 2015 interview with the Los Angeles Times. “I didn’t want to go through life feeling like I was just riding a wave.”

He has appeared in films like Jumper, First Kill, and Numb at the Edge of the End. His latest film appearance was in 2015 in 90 Minutes in Heaven. He also appeared at the Star Wars Celebration Orlando 2017 with Ian McDiarmid (who played Emperor Palpatine) and George Lucas to talk about the making of the films.