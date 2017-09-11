‘Rick and Morty’: Evil Morty Theories & Character History Recap

Adult Swim

Evil Morty is one of fans’ favorite characters in the Rick and Morty universe. He’s a very complicated character who is likely hiding a pretty convoluted past. This is why fans like to talk about him all the time, whether he’s on the show or not. In case you need a refresher on the Evil Morty plot, here’s a look back on the character’s history on the show, along with some top fan theories about him.

This article has major spoilers through Season 3 Episode 7 of Rick and Morty, “The Ricklantis Mixup.” Only read on if you’re caught up on the show.

Evil Morty’s History on ‘Rick and Morty’

Evil Morty first appeared in Season 1 in Close Rick-Counters of the Rick Kind. He had taken control of a Rick using a transmitter hidden under his eyepatch. In that episode, he killed 27 Ricks and captured and tortured many Mortys in order to keep his location a secret. When “his” Rick is killed by a group of Mortys, the Council of Ricks rescue him. But during an autopsy of the character we now call Evil Rick, a Rick notices that Rick was being remotely controlled. Evil Morty then removes his patch and blends in with the horde of Rickless Mortys, escaping.

His next appearance was on The Ricklantis Mixup, which just aired. In this episode, Morty won a democrat election in the Citadel of Ricks. He’s now President. He ran as an “anti-establishment” type of candidate who was representing the poor, downtrodden Ricks and Mortys. During an interview, he was asked about his Rick, and he sidestepped the question, basically saying they were all on the same team. In the end, he murdered every Rick in a council who believed he wouldn’t change anything, because they were the ones who were truly in control.

During the episode, his campaign manager was tipped off to his true identity by an undercover Rick. He was given files with Evil Morty’s photos and true identity. But the campaign manager Morty was killed before anyone would listen to him.

Evil Morty Origin Theories

One of the biggest mysteries about Evil Morty is his end goal. What is his motivation and what does he want to accomplish? Of course, everyone is assuming his endgame is evil. But we don’t actually know what he’s trying to do. There could be a twist somewhere, and he might not have the worst of intentions after all. (Although he certainly tortured a lot of Mortys to get to where he is, which many fans would argue is enough proof that his endgame is evil.) He is, to borrow a term from Game of Thrones, “breaking the wheel” at the Citadel of Ricks, which may not be such a bad thing considering how people were treated there. But was all that anti-establishment stuff just a means to an end?

We also don’t know Evil Morty’s past and how he came to be this way. Many fans have one theory in common: they think that Evil Morty was our Rick’s original Morty, and our C-137 Rick had to abandon him and come to our Morty’s dimension.

It’s certainly possible. Rick was gone from Beth’s life for about 20 years when he returned. And our current Beth isn’t even the show’s original Beth. Since we already know that Rick has abandoned his family in the past for a different dimension family, there’s no reason to believe he wouldn’t have done the same thing at some point in the past to Evil Morty. Further supporting this theory is the time that Rick’s memory was scanned, and we saw a memory of him with a baby Morty. If Rick was gone for 20 years, he would have missed our Morty’s baby years. So he spent time with a baby Morty in some other universe, maybe it was Evil Morty.

Here’s the scene with the memory:

There are multiple theories about what happened. Some believe that the simple act of abandoning Morty is what turned him evil. Others think that Rick did something during their adventures — or something happened — to turn that Morty evil, and Rick is actively trying to avoid that happening with our Morty. Or maybe he’s trying to atone for the sins of his past by forming a bond with our Morty. There’s also another theory: that Rick is bonding with this Morty as a way of “training” him to eventually be a worthy foe of Evil Morty.

Do you have any other theories about Evil Morty? Let us know in the comments below.