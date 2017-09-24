‘Rick and Morty’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 3 Episode 9 Online for Free

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty Season 3 is back tonight with Episode 9, called “The ABCs of Beth.” If you want to make sure you watch a real live stream tonight and not a real fake live stream, you’ll want to keep reading.

The episode tonight starts at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Adult Swim. Can’t get to a television or don’t have cable? Then watch it via live stream! For details on how to watch Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 9, live online or on a mobile device, check out all the streaming options below.

Because the AdultSwim.com live stream no longer provides free episodes, and fans are still having problems with the paid streams too, we have a lot of other options for tonight listed below the first section. After the episode airs, come back to this story and take our poll at the end of the article, letting us know if you liked the episode or if you didn’t. Or just vote now, because 66 percent of fans did that last week again. ;)

Avoid the “Real Fake Live Streams”

Hey! Are you tired of real live streams cluttering up your computer, where you open them and they actually work? Get on down to Real Fake Live Streams. Fill your whole screen up with them. None of them play the show. They act like they work, but they don’t go anywhere. Don’t even hesitate. Don’t even worry. And don’t even give it a second thought.

For the majority of this season, fans have felt like they’re living in a dimension that features “Real Fake Live Streams.” It started when AdultSwim.com decided to show some employees reading a Rick and Morty script on its live strea mrather than the actual Rick and Morty episode. And then it happened again this week, when fans went to watch a live stream and were greeted with a fish tank instead.

AdultSwim.com is no longer streaming the show for free anymore. And we get it, we really do. If we want another season, then we should support the show. But even fans who are trying to watch it legally are running into lots of “real fake live streams” and finding Adult Swim’s options aren’t working. That’s why some fans are upset.

If you’re a cable subscriber, you can still use Adult Swim’s live streams and the app, but those have been experiencing glitches too. So if those options don’t work for you, don’t fear! Here are some real NOT fake live stream options below, so you can watch Rick and Morty legally, while it’s airing, and still support the show:

If You’re in the U.S. & Don’t Have Cable, Try Sling to Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Live

If you’re in the United States and looking to legally watch the show live online, but you don’t have access to a cable or satellite pay-TV login, you can watch Rick and Morty via Sling TV. Here’s how to access the stream. (Note: You can only live stream Rick and Morty this way, you can’t watch the episode On Demand via Sling after it’s aired.)

On the Web:

Viewers in the United States can watch the show through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee, but offers a free 7-day trial that will allow you to watch the show for free if you sign up.

Adult Swim is available through the basic Orange package, which costs $20 per month after the free trial ends. Here’s how to sign up:

1. Click here to create a Sling account.

2. Select the Orange package, which costs $20 per month after your free trial is over.

3. Enter your billing information and create an account. Again: You will not be charged until after you’ve completed the free 7-day trial.

4. Download the Sling app on your computer, and begin watching the show.

With an App:

If you sign up for the free Sling trial, you can watch the show via the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store.

There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.

The service’s Orange package, which includes Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, costs $20 per month. But if you’re looking for a way to watch the show for free, you can do so with Sling’s free 7-day trial.

Here’s how to sign up:

1. Click here to create a Sling account.

2. Select the Orange package.

3. Enter your billing information and create an account. Again: You will not be charged until after you’ve completed the free 7-day trial.

4. Download the Sling app in the App store or the Google Play store.

If You Live in the U.S. & Have Access to a Cable or Satellite Login

Adult Swim provides two ways to livestream the show for anyone who has a cable or satellite subscription that includes the channel. (PlayStation Vue service may also count as a cable provider for these options only.) You can watch via Simulcast or On Demand. This may not be available in all countries and typically doesn’t include closed captioning.

(Note: Some viewers have complained that these options don’t always work, and the video may just sit and load. You may need to disable browser extensions first. Keep other options available just in case the glitches aren’t fixed.)

Adult Swim SimulCast:

Viewers in the U.S. with a cable log-in can watch Rick and Morty via livestream. This is Adult Swim’s on-air broadcasting simulcast and you can access it here. You’ll be asked to select your cable service provider first. Then you’ll be asked to sign in and then you’ll be able to watch the episode.

Adult Swim on Demand:

Viewers in the U.S. with a cable log-in can also stream Rick and Morty live via Adult Swim on Demand to watch an episode at any time, even if it’s not live. Got to the Rick and Morty page online where the episodes are playing (here.)

Additional Options for Live Streaming ‘Rick and Morty’

These aren’t your only options for live streaming Rick and Morty. Here are a few more:

DirectTV Now

This is another On Demand and streaming service, with Rick and Morty among the Adult swim shows available for viewing On Demand or via live stream broadcast. It costs $35/month, but you can sign up for a free trial.

Playstation Vue

This service offers both on-air streaming and On Demand content for watching later. However, it’s not free. It costs $30/month, but you can sign up for a free five-day trial. Cartoon Network is one of the stations available through the service. Visit here.

If You Want to Stream ‘Rick and Morty’ After It Airs

In addition to the options above, you can also purchase Rick and Morty episodes to watch after they air. They’re typically available the day after broadcast. Options include Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and Vudu.

You can’t use AdultSwim.com anymore to see the episodes for free after they air. Only Season 3 Episode 1 is available to watch without a cable subscription.

Episode Preview

To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview for the episode first.

Poll: What Did You Think About the Episode?

After you watch the episode, come back here and tell us what you thought about it. Last week, 66.75 percent voted for: “I’m voting before I’ve seen the episode because EXISTENCE IS PAIN.”

Well… That’s a slight improvement over the week before, when 68.39 percent voted for “I’m voting before I’ve seen the episode.”

Second place this week went to people who thought the episode was good, but not as good as the Evil Morty episode from the week before. (And really, could anything beat that episode?)

Well, we’re giving you another chance to vote your conscience. ;) Come back here after the episode is over and let us know what you thought (or just vote before the episode now because EXISTENCE IS STILL PAIN.)

Catch up on Rick and Morty news and theories below: