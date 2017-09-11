‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 7: Does Simple Rick Confirm Rick’s Origin Story?

Adult Swim

Fans are wondering about one of the many Ricks we saw in Season 3 Episode 7 of Rick and Morty, and whether that confirms the “memory” that Rick shared in the Season 3 premiere. Here’s what we know so far about the question of Simple Rick’s story.

This article has spoilers through Season 3 Episode 7.

In “The Ricklantis Mixup,” we learn all about Simple Rick. He gave up science and polarity because he realized the greatest thing he’d ever create was his daughter, Beth. He found complete happiness (pretty much the only Rick who has) by living for his daughter. Sadly, he was captured by the Citadel and relives the memory, but his brain is used to add a flavor to the Simple Rick’s wafer candies. So his daughter Beth ended up without her dad anyway. :( Maybe that’s Beth’s destiny in any universe.

Here’s a video about Simple Rick:

Fans are noticing some similarities between Simple Rick and the fake origin story that Rick shared in Season 3 Episode 1. Here’s that story again.

In the origin story that Rick later said was fake, his younger self was working on inventing a portal gun. Another dimension of himself showed up to give him the real thing, talking about all the great things he could do with the gun and how he’d be the smartest entity in the universe with it. Rick said, “Sounds lonely.” He passed on the idea of being a god because he was a different kind of Rick.

When his wife Diane showed up, Rick said, “I don’t think this science thing is gonna pay off.” They decided to go out for ice cream instead, and the other dimension Rick showed up and killed them. After that, he invented the portal gun.

Fans have pointed out the similarities between Simple Rick and Rick’s Origin self. They’re both wearing blue pants and a similar c

And their Beths look the same too:

Some fans think this means that Rick’s origin story actually is true and not fake like he claimed, or at least it is partially true. Perhaps Rick only becomes like he does when his original wife and daughter are killed (but he ultimately moves to another dimension to find a family in a different Beth.)

Other fans think that this could actually give more credence to the idea that Rick’s memory was faked. Why? Because maybe being a frequent visitor to The Citadel, he saw this Simple Rick’s commercial quite a bit. He knew Simple Rick’s story and he used that Rick’s story as the inspiration for the fake memory he shared in the premiere.

What do you think? Does Simple Rick’s story cause you to believe Rick’s origin story is true, or do you think he just stole it from Simple Rick?