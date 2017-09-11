‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 7 Memes: Best Reactions to *THAT* Character

Adult Swim

YES! A character fans have been longing to see again returned in tonight’s Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 7: “Ricklantis Mixup” (or “Tales from the Citadel.”) And fans can’t even begin to contain their excitement.

And neither can I! Read on for the best memes, tweets, and reactions to the latest episode of Rick and Morty.

This post will have spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 7.

This episode was pretty much packed with everything.

Me After Watching the New Rick and Morty Episode… #RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/z0RZLLp8ma — Martinez Julian (@yahoo201027) September 11, 2017

Aw Jeez. This weeks #RickandMorty was great. Aw Jeez. By far one of the best in my opinion. Aw Jeez pic.twitter.com/ExgCeppR5v — 002 (@JacobGogue) September 11, 2017

I am totally freaking out over the new #RickandMorty! Anyone else??? pic.twitter.com/NBtL8BnGeu — A (@WineAndWin) September 11, 2017

The new Epi of #RickandMorty reminded me of cersei ,just like her morty eliminated all the obstacles and became the president. @RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/tZjmYW3OoI — kevin (@KevinKishore2) September 11, 2017

Police brutality, corruption, discrimination, government… It hit home for a lot of people.

this was me the entire rick and morty episode pic.twitter.com/pRwKZ5kCYY — kim (@limberkyy) September 11, 2017

Rick and Morty talking about police brutality , corruption, Government and discrimination all in one episode. #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/DDqW1I4JRX — Saint Panda Don (@blackandbrobel) September 11, 2017

And then there were those moments with the special Ricks…

"I don't wear this dag nam hat and commit to this rural character so you can eat for free while you come of age!" 😂😂😂😂 #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/NP7A5AOaub — Nick (@ColossusNick) September 11, 2017

Many fans walked away saying this was the best episode yet, in the entire series.

That was the BEST episode of Rick and Morty that i´ve ever seen!! what a plot twist!! #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/dLOIbRcjZJ — Majo Cortes (@MajooCortes) September 11, 2017

What was YOUR reaction when you realized Evil Morty was finally back?

My mind is blown from rick and Morty the new president of the citadel is our original Morty who is Evil Morty omgggggg!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hO2H0SW5Yz — FaZe_Gum (@david_riv4) September 11, 2017

EVIL MORTY OMG RIP MY LIFE MAN pic.twitter.com/EcnMRsK1jM — A.H.R. (@AHT3rd1999) September 11, 2017

AND THEN THERE'S PAPERS O EVIL MORTY IS THE PRESIDENT ON THE EPISODE MY MIND JUST EXPLODE OF MORE SECRETS 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/lZ2qprSXwd — x-RandomKING-x (@x_RandomKING1) September 11, 2017

And when in the show did you realize who he was?

I honestly didn't see it coming until Campaign Morty was killed. I was just like "What Morty is evil enough that he'd- wait" #RickandMorty — Victor Santiago (@CircleMan628) September 11, 2017

i'm pretty sure that this is evil morty pic.twitter.com/UzvyNSjOMQ — rainrenrain 💧💧💧 (@eren_render) September 11, 2017

me when evil morty's theme started playing and i realized what was happening #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/GmB8TESRpQ — jovany (@hoevany) September 11, 2017

Now many fans are super excited about the finale. What’s going to happen? I’m excited to see it, but I’m not ready for the finale three episodes from now.

PRESIDENT MORTY IS EVIL MORTY AND THIS IS SET UP FOR THE FINALE YOU CANNOT CONVINCE ME OTHERWISE — Kevin Williams (@AwestruckVox) September 11, 2017

This next tweet is my biggest fear too:

My only fear is that we end up with a #metalocalypse situation – with Evil Morty 'plot' advancing super slowly/once per season #RickandMorty — Maid of Tin 🔚🔜 (@maidoftin) September 11, 2017

Oh yes, this is the darkest timeline:

Mind blowing episode of Rick and Morty. Super dark#RickandMorty #EvilMorty is back pic.twitter.com/uV1A6nkfD7 — moe (@xMoudiY) September 11, 2017

Oh, and if your friends haven’t seen it yet, send them this tweet:

Wow what a great adventure in Atlantis on the latest #RickandMorty so many twists and turns in Atlantis!!! pic.twitter.com/0kcTJSWVST — AnthonyCSN (@AnthonyCSN) September 11, 2017

Now just one question remains… When is Phoenix Person making an appearance?