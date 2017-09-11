‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 7 Memes: Best Reactions to *THAT* Character

YES! A character fans have been longing to see again returned in tonight’s Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 7: “Ricklantis Mixup” (or “Tales from the Citadel.”) And fans can’t even begin to contain their excitement.
And neither can I! Read on for the best memes, tweets, and reactions to the latest episode of Rick and Morty.
This post will have spoilers for Rick and Morty Season 3 Episode 7.
This episode was pretty much packed with everything.
Police brutality, corruption, discrimination, government… It hit home for a lot of people.
And then there were those moments with the special Ricks…
Many fans walked away saying this was the best episode yet, in the entire series.
What was YOUR reaction when you realized Evil Morty was finally back?
And when in the show did you realize who he was?
Now many fans are super excited about the finale. What’s going to happen? I’m excited to see it, but I’m not ready for the finale three episodes from now.
This next tweet is my biggest fear too:
Oh yes, this is the darkest timeline:
Oh, and if your friends haven’t seen it yet, send them this tweet:
Now just one question remains… When is Phoenix Person making an appearance?
