‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 8: Photos & Video from Morty’s Mind Blowers [SPOILERS]

Adult Swim

After the amazing episode that was “The Ricklantis Mixup” aka “Tales from the Citadel,” it’s going to be tough to top it. But next week’s episode is already looking pretty good! Here is a video preview and photos from the trailer, in case you’re interested in analyzing next week’s episode and getting an idea of what’s coming up.

Here’s the teaser trailer for next week’s Season 3 Episode 8, “Morty’s Mind Blowers.”

In case you’re interested in exactly what the dialogue for the trailer is, here it is:

Rick: Don’t drop the truth tortoise! Also, whatever you do, don’t look into its eyes!

Morty: I… I did look in it Rick!

Rick: Now you’re going to know everything Morty, good job.

Morty: I can’t go on like this with the truth tortoise *** with my head.

Rick: Come on Morty, come with me.

Morty: What the hell is this?

Rick: This, Morty, is my archive of all the experiences you begged me to remove from your life. I call them “Morty’s Mind Blowers.” And we’ll be doing this instead of Interdimensional Cable.

Here are some photos from next week’s episode:

First, they’re being chased through some crazy room where the stairs are upside down and turned all around. You can see that Morty is upside down on a floor-that’s-the-ceiling right below the creature chasing him.

Adult Swim

They’re stealing something from another world again. You can see that in the back of the room, it looks like there’s a carving that looks just like the Truth Tortoise.

Adult Swim

And of course, Morty has to stare into its eyes.

Adult Swim

But seriously, this tortoise is kind of cute. I would probably stare at it too!

Adult Swim

As they run through the hall, they pass a tortoise statue. I bet this was a temple of some sort for worshipping the Truth Tortoise.

Adult Swim

All that truth is making Morty sick. Is it because he remembers everything Rick hid from him?

Adult Swim

It’s crazy to think that Morty wanted this many memories removed from his mind! It’s a fair bet that Rick will try to remove the latest “truth” from Morty’s mind too. But are we going to get to see some secrets about Rick and Morty’s adventures revealed?

Adult Swim

I love the idea that this is the new Interdimensional Cable episode. I loved those episodes, and a version of that — only about Rick and Morty’s real adventures — is very appealing.

Read More From Heavy

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: Review of ‘The Ricklantis Mixup’

Read More From Heavy

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 7: Ending Explained [SCREENSHOTS of Morty Picture]

Read More From Heavy

‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 7: Didn’t Rick Destroy the Citadel? [PHOTOS]
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook