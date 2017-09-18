‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 8: Read Summer’s Instructions [SCREENSHOT]

Adult Swim

During Morty’s Mind Blowers tonight, Summer had instructions that she needed to follow in order to help Rick and Morty out of a jam. What were they? We have the instructions right here.

Don’t read on unless you’ve seen Season 3 Episode 8 of Rick and Morty, “Morty’s Mind Blowers.”

Here’s a photo of the instructions Summer had to follow for Scenario 4, when Rick and Morty both erase their memories.

The instructions read:

Scenario 4 Instructions

1. Retrieve TRANQ GUN and BLAST Rick & Morty 2. Retrieve 2 VIALS (Blue & Yellow) + AMMONIA SALTS 3. Place BLUE VIAL into HELMET and place on Rick. 4. Wait 60 seconds and then remove HELMET. 5. Re-load with YELLOW VIAL and place on Morty. 6. Wait 60 seconds and then remove HELMET. 7. Drag Rick & Morty to the TV COUCH. 8. Turn on INTERDIMENSIONAL CABLE. 9. Break the AMMONIA SALTS and wave under noses. 10. When Rick & Morty awake leave the room.

So, it looks like Rick — as always — had a plan in place in case things went terribly wrong. Summer didn’t leave the room immediately, however, and she got yelled at by Rick and Morty for letting them fall asleep while watching Interdimensional Cable.

It’s important to note that the blue vial given to Rick had an “R” on the vial — it’s different than the blue vials Morty was using to remember all the mistakes he had made. These were special vials probably loaded with full backups of the memories they had.

And of course, Morty’s will be missing quite a few memories, including all the mistakes Rick has ever made, all the times Morty outsmarted him, and every time Rick was embarrassed. That had to be one of my favorite discoveries from this episode.

It was also nice to see how Rick trusted Summer with such an important task. If she didn’t follow through, they’d be lost forever. But he knew he could rely on Summer to bring them back. And apparently this isn’t the first time this has happened!

What did you think about the episode? Let us know in the comments below.