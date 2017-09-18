‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 8 Recap: Review of ‘Morty’s Mind Blowers’

Adult Swim

Tonight’s episode of Rick and Morty brought welcome levity after the seriousness of last week’s episode. Sure, last week’s was probably one of the best episodes (if not the best episode) of the entire series. But tonight’s Season 3 Episode 8 episode, “Morty’s Mind Blowers,” brought a lot of laughs and gave us some unexpected insight into Rick and Morty’s relationship. I personally loved the episode. (I’m not sure I’ve ever not loved an episode of Rick and Morty, but this will definitely be one of my favorites.)

First, we had the scene when Morty looked into the Truth Tortoise’s eyes and couldn’t look away.

Don't look into the Truth Tortoise's eyes! #RickAndMorty episode 308 is live! pic.twitter.com/ZisNxR1b6j — b0ruto's dade (@ImTheOtakuKing) September 18, 2017

Suddenly he knew everything, but then he let the Truth Tortoise slip away into some kind of oblivion or destruction. It’s unclear if the knowledge of everything is what Morty couldn’t live with, or just the knowledge that he killed the Truth Tortoise. Considering how many other times he’s wanted memories of his mistakes erased, I’d guess that it’s likely what was haunting him was the mistake of dropping the tortoise. What do you think?

RIP Truth Tortoise. Damn. — Carlton Gillespie (@carlgille) September 18, 2017

So Rick brings him into a room filled with Morty’s memories that have been erased. We learn later on that blue memories are of Morty’s mistakes that he’s having a tough time living with, pink/purple are mistakes by his family that he had a tough time dealing with, and red are all the mistakes Rick made (or were times when Morty outsmarted Rick or when Rick was embarrassed and he wanted Morty to forget what happened.)

I loved this revelation about Rick being so selfish that he wouldn’t let Morty remember the times he outsmarted Rick! But it also caused me to wonder: Does Morty think Rick is pretty much a genius because he doesn’t remember most of Rick’s mistakes? Hmmm…

The first memory we were treated to was Morty’s moonspiracy, when he mistook a smudge on the telescope for Mr. Lunas and his actions led to Lunas’ committing suicide. That was pretty dark.

Rick and Morty also got stuck in a menagerie (an alien controlled zoo where they were the ones on display.)

I'm watching Rick and Morty on @adultswim. I love the "human zoo" trope from The Twilight Zone, 2001 and now this show. #RickandMorty — Mallen 181 (@Mallen1811) September 18, 2017

They tricked two other humans into coming and taking their place. This was apparently something Morty had a tough time living with. (And if you liked the menagerie scene, you might want to check out tonight’s episode of The Orville on FOX, a new sci-fi comedy.)

If you were watching closely, you might have also noticed something sad during the menagerie scene:

Two very old Meeseeks are caught in the menagerie. Can you imagine how painful that must be for them?!

We also saw Morty cause a Floop Floopian to end up in his species’ version of hell. Wasn’t that a little too easy, especially considering that they actually did have evidence?!

The way morty talked that flip floopian into not believing in the after life lmao wild — Slim (@some1elsee) September 18, 2017

We saw Beth choose Summer over Morty when she had to choose between her two kids (and she didn’t even hesitate on that one.) That had to hurt. :(

can we please talk about how sad it was when beth immediately chose summer — nova (@nonutmob) September 18, 2017

And we saw Morty turn into a Morty-version of Voltron, all powerful and only able to be talked down by love. (Except his family had a tough time being serious long enough to completely free him.)

But then we learned that Rick has made a lot of mistakes himself, he just doesn’t want Morty to remember them. Like the time he killed Bevo for no reason, thinking they were on a planet that got really cold at night. (And Morty loved that creature!) Or even just the time that Rick said “take things for granite” rather than “granted.” (I love the idea that Rick chose to have that memory erased!)

rick: dont take things for granite

morty: what

rick: you know.. life is short.. dont take it for granite

morty: w — kate (@RegK1tty) September 18, 2017

Then there was the scene where Morty learned to understand animals and realized the squirrels plotted and dominated the entire world pretty much. Squirrels are the Illuminati, it seems. But they caught on, and Morty and Rick had to leave that dimension.

SHOUTS OUT RICK AND MORTY FOR REVEALING THE TRUTH. SQUIRRELS ARE THE MASTERMIND BEHIND THIS SOCIETY'S RAPID CRUMBLE — nico (@veltriiiiiii) September 18, 2017

Yes, it appears Cronenberg wasn’t the the first dimension that Rick and Morty had to abandon.

Once Morty realized that Rick was messing with his memories, but not just at Morty’s request, he got so angry that he grabbed at the “eraser” machine and erased both their memories. Then he started filling in the blanks with memory after memory, remembering all the moments Rick had taken away from him. (See photos of all the memories from that montage here.)

But this turned Morty into a different person. He was angry, and Rick assumed he wanted to kill Rick. But he didn’t — he wanted to kill himself. So he and Rick made a suicide pact, and Summer showed up just in time to stop them.

She used Rick’s instructions for Scenario 4 to return their memories and revive them — because apparently this isn’t the first time this has happened to Rick and Morty. (Want to read Summer’s instructions? See our story here.)

Then Summer said, “No wonder you guys are always fighting and behind schedule.” This was a callout to the rumors that Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon were fighting and that’s why it took so long to make Season 3. Those rumors didn’t end up being true, but they dominated the news for a while.

I learned something interesting in this episode… It’s possible that Evil Morty’s origin came from remembering all these experiences. As Morty gained his memories, he seemed to get angrier and angrier. On the flip side, it’s also possible that Evil Morty’s origin came from getting all his memories back in a situation like this, but Rick didn’t have Summer trained on how to fix things. Maybe Rick put Summer in as a failsafe because all of this happened before, and Evil Morty was the result.

It’s also possible Evil Morty has nothing to do with this particular scenario. But more and more, it seems like Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland are giving us glimpses of Evil Morty in our Morty, to give us an idea of what might have caused Evil Morty’s creation.

What did you think about the episode? Let us know in the comments below.