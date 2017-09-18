‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 8: All of Morty’s Memories from the Montage [PHOTOS]

Adult Swim

Tonight’s episode of Rick and Morty was hilarious. Everything we learned about how Morty’s Mind Blowers work was absolute perfection. But during that montage near the end, when Morty was reliving memory after memory without Rick’s guidance, it was hard to keep up with what we were seeing. Here are photos of every memory from that montage sequence.

Don’t read on unless you’ve seen Season 3 Episode 8 of Rick and Morty, Morty’s Mind Blowers.

Here’s every memory that Morty relived after he and Rick had both lost their memories. (Not in chronological order.)

I have to share this one first because it was the craziest one… Apparently Mr. Poopy Butthole proposed to Morty at some point, and Morty was ecstatic about it. (What about Jessica?!) I guess Rick didn’t want that union to happen, so he deleted that memory really fast.

Don’t blame Rick for deleting Morty’s memory of his hand being chopped off. Of course, as Morty said, how can he not be doomed to keep repeating the same mistakes if he can’t remember his mistakes?

Rick enjoyed this moment a little too much… :D

And then there was that time Rick laughed while mutating Morty into some crazy being. Guess that was traumatic! But Morty has no problem with those decisions now, considering what he did to Ethan…

This one was just hilarious and a bit unfair… Rick erased Morty’s memory of winning at checkers. Do you know anyone who would do this to you?

I love that Rick erased Morty’s memory of his 13th birthday cake, just because of Rick’s embarrassing moment. But hey, Rick was there for his birthday, so that’s nice. Right?

And there goes Morty’s memory of the time he skied better than Rick and Rick skied straight into a tree… I also love the fact that learning Rick could make a mistake was considered a “mind blower.”

Burying a dead Santa… OK, that one must have been pretty traumatic.

And this one looks pretty unpleasant. No wonder Morty wanted to forget this one.

And this one show Rick hunting Morty-Ghost a la Ghostbusters style. That had to pretty traumatic for the kid!

Juggling a Morty who looks like he was turned into a toy somehow and then torn into pieces. Yep, traumatic.

Morty as a puppy with a Morty head. Ha! No wonder Morty didn’t want to remember that one.

What’s your favorite memory from this montage? I have to say that mine was the Poopy Butthole marriage proposal.