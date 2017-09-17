‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Episode 8: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

Adult Swim

Rick and Morty is back tonight with the eighth episode in Season 3, “Morty’s Mind Blowers.” Last week we got to see what just might have been the best episode in the entire series so far. It’s unclear how they will top that one or even match the episode’s greatness tonight. But since it’s this season’s version of interdimensional cable, we’re pretty excited to see what happens. Read on below for more details about tonight and how to watch the newest episode.

After you watch the episode, come back to this story and scroll to the end, letting us know what you thought about the episode in the last poll. Or just vote now, because 68 percent of fans did that last week. ;)

Here’s everything about tonight’s episode:

DATE: Tonight, Sunday, September 17, 2017

EPISODE 8 AIR TIME: 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central). The episode will be 30 minutes long. Right before the episode airs, Adult Swim will air Season 3 Episode 7, The Ricklantis Mixup, at 11 p.m. Eastern.

TV CHANNEL: Adult Swim — To find what channel Adult Swim is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Adult Swim (The Cartoon Network) is on for you.

LIVE STREAM: To watch the episode via live stream, see Heavy’s story here. AdultSwim.com isn’t streaming it this week for free, so this link will give you your best options.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview for the episode first.

Poll: What Did You Think About the Episode?

After you watch the episode, come back here and tell us what you thought about it. Last week, 68.39 percent voted for: “I’m voting before I’ve seen the episode.”

Hmmm…

Well, here’s your next chance. ;) Come back here after the episode is over and let us know what you thought (or just vote before the episode now because EXISTENCE IS PAIN.)

Catch up on Rick and Morty news and theories below: