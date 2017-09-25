‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Finale: Will We See Evil Morty? [VIDEO]

Adult Swim

Fans were pretty excited when they found out the name and description for the Season 3 finale, especially after the saw the Evil Morty episode. But after seeing the promo for the finale, some fans are worried and a little disappointed that they’re not going to get what they were hoping for.

(This post has spoilers for Season 3 through Episode 9.)

Here’s the promo:

The title of the finale is “The Rickchurian Mortydate.”

A description of the finale episode indicated that Rick was meeting with the President. (Specifically, it read: “Rick confronts the President.”) Fans hoped the President in the description was going to be Evil Morty now that he’s been elected President of the Citadel, and the finale was going to feature a big showdown between Rick and Evil Morty.

But from the promo, it appears that Rick will actually be meeting with the U.S. President, which isn’t nearly as exciting.

Can we trust the promo?

Remember: we’ve been tricked before. The Ricklantis Mixup promo led us to believe that it would be an Atlantis episode, and it ended up being the best episode in the series so far. (And it was about Evil Morty!) Considering how crazy (and amazing) the Season 2 finale was, it’s not likely we’ll be left disappointed with the Season 3 finale.

So don’t get too discouraged yet. Great things could still be on their way. (And hey, you’ll have plenty of time to feel discouraged after the finale airs, when it sinks in that we’ll likely have to wait another two years to see Season 4. So why get started early?)

And by the way, what about Phoenix Person? Will we finally see him?

#Rickandmorty when the season finale is next week pic.twitter.com/pr306tjDNR — Tassy Smith 🐊🐧🐿 (@TassyDSmith) September 25, 2017

Do you think we can trust the promo? Let us know in the comments below.