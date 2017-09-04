‘Road to 9/11’: What Time Does the History Channel Special Start?

Getty

With the 16th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks coming up, the History Channel is starting a new, in-depth miniseries called Road to 9/11 tonight. The six-hour series will air over three nights, beginning on Monday, September 4 at 9 p.m. ET. Read on for a preview of the series and to find out when each episode airs.

Road to 9/11 will explain how a series of events that transpired long before the attacks led up to it and how the U.S. government missed signs along the way. It includes over 50 interviews with investigators and officials, many of whom have never been interviewed for U.S. television before.

The September 11, 2001 attacks continue to impact Americans every day. The war that sprung out of it in Afghanistan, continues to this day. The History Channel series will help us understand how it happened. A total of 2,977 people were killed in the attacks in New York, at the Pentagon and when United Flight 93 crashed near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The series is narrated by Oscar-winner F. Murray Abraham. Steve Coll, who won the Pulitzer Prize for his 2004 book Ghost Wars: The Secret History of the CIA, Afghanistan, and Bin Laden from the Soviet Invasion to September 10, 2001 , is the series adviser. Coll also wrote The Bin Ladens: An Arabian in the American Century, and one episode of the series delves into the history of Osama Bin Laden’s family.

Some of the interview subjects include New York Times reporter James Glanz; former CIA director Leon Panetta; former George W. Bush adviser Stephen Hadley; FBI Assistant Director, New York Lewis Schiliro; FBI Special Agent Ali Soufan; CIA Deputy Director John McLaughlin; and Rodolfo “Boogie” Mendoza of the Philippine National Police.

PREMIERE DATE: Monday, September 4, 2017

TIME: 9:00 p.m. ET

OTHER EPISODES:

Part 2: Tuesday, September 5 at 9:00 p.m. ET

Part 3: Wednesday, September 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: The History Channel.

EPISODE DESCRIPTIONS:

“Brooklyn Jihad (1990-1995)” – “The murder of an extremist rabbi in New York in 1990 has suspected connections to Osama bin Laden and, later, the bombing of the World Trade Center in 1993.”

“The Bin Ladens (1995-2000)” – “A profile of Osama bin Laden emerges as the CIA and the Clinton administration try to understand and react to a rise in terrorism, resulting in a number of classified operations targeting him that are either near misses or shots not taken.”

“The Days of Terror (2000-2003)” – “An exploration of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed’s background, including his time in the U.S. as a college student, is featured. Also: profiles of the men recruited to carry out the 9/11 attacks; a look at missed signals by the U.S. government.”