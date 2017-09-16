PHOTO: Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Is His ‘Twin’

Rob Kardashian has been relatively quiet on social media lately, and hasn’t posted or retweeted anything on the social media platform since the beginning of the month. However, on Saturday, the proud papa shared the above photo of his daughter, Dream, 10 months.

The picture comes just days after Us Weekly reported that Kardashian and his ex, Blac Chyna, reached a custody agreement.

“Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully coparent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along. [Rob does not have] more than 50 perfect custody,” Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom told Us Weekly.

The agreement follows a tumultuous fall out between Kardashian and Chyna. Back in July, Kardashian took to Instagram to post nude photos of his ex after she sent him a video of her making out with another guy. As Kardashian aired out his dirty laundry, Chyna decided to lawyer up. Things have been rather unsettled between the exes, but the two have finally been able to put their differences aside and do what is best for their daughter — even if that meant that Kardashian had to throw some money at the situation.

According to TMZ, Kardashian and Chyna did some serious negotiating, but eventually came to an agreement. The report claims that Kardashian and Chyna worked out a solid, fair custody agreement and also figured out how much Kardashian would pay in child support. As a result, Chyna dropped the whole domestic violence case. Kardashian will also be paying for Chyna’s legal bills.

“We’re told Rob drew the line during negotiations at $10k a month for child support, but she wanted north of $50k. There was some horse-trading, we’re told, and Rob agreed to double his offer and pay Chyna $20k a month, and she agreed in return to drop her domestic violence allegations.”

Not long after Kardashian posted the new photo of Dream, Chyna uploaded a few videos of their daughter to Snapchat. Kardashian and Chyna seem to have the whole “sharing custody” thing down to a T.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s Instagram account is still non-existent. Perhaps that’s for the best.