Robby Hayes and Amanda Stanton Break Up Before BIP4 Finale

When Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes started hanging out on Bachelor in Paradise, Stanton told Chris Harrison that she felt weird because Hayes had a reputation. She definitely had her guard up. She also said that Hayes had “kind of dated” a friend of hers, fellow cast member Sarah Vendal. So, Stanton shied away from Hayes’ advances at first on the show. After a while however, she gave in, and the two ended up dating.

But, they have now called it quits.

So, why did Stanton and Hayes end the relationship? In an interview with E! News, Stanton revealed:

We got home from the show, and we decided to give it a shot. He asked me to be his girlfriend, and after that, he never really treated me like I was his girlfriend. He was still going out with his friends all the time, and he kept going MIA for a few days. It was just a confusing situation.

Stanton also said:

I don’t think that he did anything wrong. I just think that he’s not ready for a relationship. I’m just in a place in my life where I am ready for a relationship, and I want a relationship. It just wasn’t meant to be. I wish him the best though.

On the reunion special of Bachelor in Paradise season 4, allegations were made that Hayes cheated on Stanton.

Last season on Bachelor in Paradise, Stanton ended up engaged to Josh Murray, but the two called it quits months later. Upon hearing about Stanton’s relationship with Robby Hayes, Murray admitted to Us Weekly that:

It makes me feel good because I don’t have to deal with all the craziness anymore. I’m not worried about that … I moved on a long, long time ago. I’m dating, I’m doing a lot of things and I wish them nothing but the best … I have no issues whatsoever. I’m actually thankful because I’m not getting hit up all the time on my phone about things that are just insane.

In the past, Murray and Hayes were friends. You can check out Murray and Hayes together in the below Instagram pic.

So, are Murray and Hayes still friends now that Hayes has been dating Murray’s ex-fiancee? Hayes revealed on a podcast called The Morning Breath, that:

We text here and there. It’s definitely lost its spark.

Because the couple was taking their relationship at a slow pace, Stanton did not introduced Hayes to her two daughters.