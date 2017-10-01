Robert Redford & Jane Fonda: Quotes on Netflix Movie & Love

Getty

Robert Redford and Jane Fonda are starring together in the new original Netflix movie, Our Souls at Night, which pairs them as neighbors who find companionship and romantic spark in their twilight years.

Warning: Spoiler alert.

The movie was available for streaming on September 29 on Netflix, and it even includes a sex scene.

That has a lot of fans wondering whether Robert Redford and Jane Fonda ever had a romantic relationship in real life. The answer is: They’ve only dated on the silver screen, according to their public quotes. However, they share a great fondness for one another, and Fonda has confessed to falling in love with Redford.

It’s the fifth time the screen legends have appeared together in a movie. Their first film together was The Chase in 1966, followed by Barefoot in the Park in 1967 and The Electric Horseman in 1979. “The two also appeared in Tall Story in 1966, with Redford having an uncredited role,” AOL reported.

However, Fonda in particular has been very open over the years about how she fell in love with Redford while filming previous movies and has spoken about filming sex scenes with him. She has commented that nothing actually happened between them, though, because they were both married at the time.

Currently, Fonda is single, but Redford is married to his second wife, Sibylle Szaggars.

Here are some of the best Jane Fonda quotes about Robert Redford and vice versa:

On Whether Anything Ever Happened Between Them in Real Life

Redford and Fonda

Barefoot In The Park 1967

The Electric Horseman 1979

In 2015, Fonda told The Guardian, “And I was always in love with Robert Redford – I made three films with him and nothing happened because I was married and he was married.”

For his part, Redford told The Telegraph: “I didn’t know she was in love with me.”

On Everything They Share in Common

“There’s something about him, besides the gorgeousness. He’s smart, he’s funny, we have a lot in common, we both like trees, and mountains and horses. The movie needed us to feel like hands going into comfortable gloves. It felt that way,” Fonda said to The Today Show.

On Their Screen Pairings

According to AOL, Fonda said of Redford, “I’ve been in bed with him a lot.” She also said, “I live for sex scenes with [Redford].”

In September 2017, Fonda told The Hollywood Reporter, “Plus, I wanted to be able to fall in love with him again. In Barefoot in the Park, I couldn’t keep my hands off of him. I was constantly forcing myself on him. In Our Souls at Night, the dynamic of my character to his character was somewhat similar. I just love the fact that these films bookend our careers. We played that young love just getting married and now we play old people love and old people sex.”

Redford on Love for Fonda

Redford told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 of Fonda, “From my point of view, things with Jane have always been easy. I’ve enjoyed being with someone where things just fall into place and don’t require a lot of discussion. There’s a love there and there’s a connection there.”

On Deja Vu

Fonda told Vanity Fair of Redford and their Our Souls at Night appearance: “…we checked into the Plaza Hotel as newlyweds in Barefoot in the Park. And here we are checking into a hotel again to make love for the first time. In each movie, it was the first time that [our characters] were going to be together sexually. And I just thought that was a real kick in the ass.”

On Kissing

On What Redford Admires About Fonda

“One of the things I really like about Jane that’s manifested in this film is that she really is a force,” Redford told Megyn Kelly, according to People Magazine. “As long as I’ve known Jane she’s always moving forward, and doesn’t look back. And whatever pain, whatever problems she’s had in the past, remains in the past and she keeps moving forward. It’s an admirable quality and very few people have it like Jane does.”

On the Length of the Love Scene

Told that the director of Our Souls at Night also wished the love scene between Fonda and Redford had been longer, Fonda told Vanity Fair, “Well, if the director thought it should be longer, why didn’t he let it be longer! I wanted it to be longer, for reasons that any woman would understand.”

AOL also quoted her as saying, “There is eventually a love scene. I’m happy with the love scene. I’m unhappy because it was so short!”

On Falling in Love With Redford

According to AOL, Fonda told Ellen DeGeneres in March 2017, “The only problem with working with Bob is I kind of look into his eyes and I kind of fall into his eyes and forget my dialogue. I realize that I’ve grown up because in the three previous movies, I was always in love with him. I fell in love with him every time.”

She also said, according to US Magazine, “I realize that I’ve grown up because in the three previous movies, I was always in love with him. I fell in love every time. So if a day went by when he wouldn’t speak to me — you know, because there were days when he would never speak to me unless it was part of the script — I always took it personally. I’m like, ‘Oh my god, he doesn’t like me. I did something wrong.’ And now when he doesn’t talk to me, I just say, ‘Hey, Bob, c’mon, what?’”