Salvador Camarena, Ross Matthews’ Partner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, on a new episode of Celebrity Family Feud, Ross Matthews’ friends and family will be taking on Grammy award-winning artist, Faith Evans, and her family.

Matthews, widely known for his work as an intern and correspondent on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, will be competing alongside his partner, Salvador Camarena.

Who is Sal Camarena? How long has he been dating Matthews? Get the details here.

1. He and Matthews Were Featured on ‘House Hunters’

The couple appeared on House Hunters in 2013 while shopping for a home in Palm Springs.

In 2014, according to Variety, they put their home on sale for $509k. The 1,200+ square-foot home was equipped with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Property records obtained by the outlet show that the couple originally purchased the home for $223,000.

Variety writes: “The walled, gated and high-hedged property occupies a puny, .13-acre corner parcel on a busy street just a few blocks from the heart of the tourist-choked downtown and the design-oriented uptown districts. Listing details show the flat-roofed residence was originally built in 1955 with 1,233 square feet but goes on to explain that a former owner converted “another room” — presumably the garage — to interior space thus bringing square footage to “approximately 1,600.”

2. Sal Is a Celebrity Stylist and Fashion Correspondent

Sal is a celebrity stylist and fashion correspondent. He considers himself a “design nerd” who embraces “fun, old school gamour and Im obsessed with Selena, anything shiny, and finding the perfect tasting taco.”

Apart from House Hunters, Sal has been featured on shows like E!’s Who Wore it Better, Home and Family on the Hallmark Channel, and Good Morning Britain. He has worked with personalities like Bravo Star Brandi Glanville and actress/comedian Heather McDonald.

3. He and Matthews Have Been Dating Since 2008

Matthews and Camarena have been dating since 2008.

The couple are parents to three rescued dogs: Louise, Mijo, and Audrey.

4. Camarena and Matthews Raised Money for the Palm Springs Animal Shelter on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Camarena and Matthews have chosen to donate their earnings from Celebrity Family Feud to the Palm Springs Animal Shelter.

The couple will be joined tonight by friend Taya Faber, Matthews’ mother Gaye Louise Matthews, and aunt Boni Bernice Killion on Celebrity Family Feud. They’re facing off against Faith Evans and her family.

5. He Splits His Time Between Palm Springs and LA

Camarena splits his time between Palm Springs and LA. His personal website reads, “His love for all things creative, cultural and whimsical shine through with his celebrity red carpet stylings.”

Follow Camarena on Instagram here.