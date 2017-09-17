‘Sea Change’: Meet the Cast of Lifetime’s New Movie

Getty

The new Lifetime movie brings another YA novel to life. Aimee Friedman’s Sea Change is the basis for tonight’s movie. Starring newcomer Emily Rudd, the film debuts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 17. Read on for a preview and to meet the cast.

Sea Change tells the story of Miranda Merchant (Rudd), who heads back to the seemingly perfect New England island her estranged mother Amelia (Maria Dizzia) lives on. She soon meets TJ (Keenan Tracey), a member of a wealthy family, and bad boy Leo (Skyler Maxon), who is part of the working class. She also learns about the mysterious half-man, half-sea creature Seawalkers and her family’s surprising link to them. OF course, it is not based on a true story.

Lifetime originally planned to adapt Sea Change as a series, but eventually chose to make it a two-hour movie instead. Back in June 2016, Deadline reported that Lifetime acquired Friedman’s book with plans to make a pilot. Friedman told Barnes & Noble that a producer contacted her about turning the book into a TV series or movie back in 2009, as it was being published.

“I don’t have any official say or approval; generally, once you sign an option agreement, your book baby becomes their movie/TV baby,” Friedman told B&N. “And I totally get that! It’s a different medium and I’m happy to hand the reins over to the experts. But it was amazing to be able to read the script and see what was changed in the story and what stayed the same. And of course I loved finding out about each actor they cast…and I have to say, the casting was perfect.”

Meet the main cast for Sea Change.

Emily Rudd as Miranda Merchant

Sea Change is the first project ever for Emily Rudd. Although she is a newcomer, Friedman told B&N that Rudd was perfect for the part. She’ll next star in a pilot called Olive Forever. You can follow her on Instagram.

“When I met Emily Rudd, the actress playing Miranda (the protagonist), I basically cried—she looked exactly as I pictured Miranda in my head when I wrote the book, all those years ago,” Friedman said. “I think that was the craziest thing, seeing these characters I dreamed up truly come to life.”

Maria Dizzia as Amelia

Maria Dizzia plays Amelia, Miranda’s estranged mother. Dizzia is best known for her roles in the films Martha Marcy May Marlene, While We’re Young, True Story and Margin Call. TV fans will recognize her as Polly Harper in Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black. She also appeared in episodes of Royal Pains, 12 Reasons Why and Horace and Pete. You can follow her on Instagram.

Keenan Tracey as TJ

Keenan Tracey plays TJ in Sea Change. He is best known for his role as Gunner on A&E’s Bates Motel. He also starred in The 100, The Returned and an episode of Supernatural. Tracey recently appeared in the Lifetime movie Deadly Sorority. You can find him on Instagram here.

Skyler Maxon as Leo

Sykler Maxon plays bad boy Leo in Sea Change. He starred in Faking It as Duke Lewis Jr. in nine episodes from 2014 to 2015. You can also find Maxon in episodes of 90210, Major Crimes, Teen Wold, NCIS and CSI. Earlier this year, he was in Killer App with Ashley Rickards. He is on Instagram.

CREDITS:

Directed by Chris Grismer

Written by Adam Giaudrone & Luz Sczudlo

Based on the novel by Aimee Freidman

Executive Producers: Sharon Bordas, Adam Fratto, David MacLeod, Shawn Piller, Lloyd Segan, Fernando Szew

Consulting Producers: Alec Chorches, Steven Gilder

Co-Executive Producer: Stephanie Slack

Production Companies: Piller Squared/The Segan Company