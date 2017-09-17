Shailene Woodley Relationship Status: Who Is She Dating?

Tonight, Shailene Woodley has been nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in Big Little Lies. The actress has made headlines in recent months for her activism– last year, she protested against the Dakota Access Pipeline, and in October, she was arrested for criminal trespassing in Saint Anthony, North Dakota.

Her activism, and the critical appraise she has received for her performance in Big Little Lies, has dominated Woodley’s media coverage, and little has been reported about her love life or relationship status. Is Woodley single? Is she in a relationship?

Here’s what we know:

Woodley has always been quiet about her romances. The last time she directly discussed the topic of love was 2015, when she told Elle Magazine, “I fall in love with people based on who they are. Heart centered, like, ‘This is who I am! And I love you if you love me for who this person is. And if not, I’ll still love you, but I ain’t fallin’ in love with you!'”

Her parents are divorced, but she says that they maintain an amicable relationship. “… they get along. I have a family who every day strives to do the right thing,” she tells Elle.

Most recently, Woodley was linked to Nahko Bear, the frontman for Nahko and Medicine for People, but neither artist confirmed the romance was real. Prior to that, fans speculated she was dating co-star Daren Kagasoff, who she co-starred with in Secret Life of the American Teenager.

In 2014, Woodley was also rumored to be dating Ellen Page. That same year, she admitted that gender is not important to her when it comes to love. “I fall in love with human beings based on who they are, not based on what they do or what sex they are.” The bottom line? Woodley is extremely busy these days, and seems as though she isn’t intent on discussing any relationship with the media in the near future.

After all, Woodley only just recently opened up about her arrest last year with Marie Claire. Shailene told the outlet that her hands were zip-tied behind her back and she was taken to Morton County Jail, where she was strip-searched. “Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over. They were looking for drugs in my ass.” She added on, “When you’re in a jail cell and they shut that door, you realise no one can save you. If there’s a fire and they decide not to open the door, you’ll die. You are a caged animal.”

According to her IMDB, Woodley is currently in the middle of filming Adrift along with Sam Claflin.