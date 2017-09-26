Sharina Hudson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Wendy Williams’ Husband, Kevin Hunter, Accused Of 10-Year Affair With Sharina Hudson:… https://t.co/g44j6t0dAi pic.twitter.com/jcpWY28eqT — ⚡️ News Flash FYI ⚡️ (@NewsFlashFYI) September 26, 2017

Wendy Williams and her husband Kevin Hunter have been in the media a time or two over the years for their reported ups and downs. Now, Hunter is in the news again, and this time, he is reported to be having a long-term affair on his wife. Hunter has allegedly cheated with a 32-year-old woman named Sharina Hudson. Get to know more about Hudson, her connection to Hunter and Wendy Williams’ marriage in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. The Alleged Affair Is Reported to Have Been Going on for a Decade

Wendy Williams' husband, Kevin Hunter, 46, has been having a 10-year long affair with Sharina Hudson, 32,… https://t.co/0e3w5M6krK — Barry Tango (@urbanmode) September 25, 2017

Hudson is a massage therapist, according to Radar Online, and she is reported to have been having an affair with Williams’ husband for 10 years. And, Hunter is said to be leading a double life, splitting his time between his New Jersey home with wife Williams and a Fort Lee, New Jersey condo with Hudson. Radar reveals that public records state Hunter purchased the property in 2004 and Hudson was listed as a resident there from 2015. But, Daily Mail says that Hunter recently moved Hudson out of Fort Lee and to Morristown, New Jersey, to a $765,000 house, which he supposedly bought for Hudson just nine miles away from his main residence with Williams.

Hunter has been married to Williams since 1997.

2. Williams Discovered Her Husband Was Cheating on a Separate Occasion Years Ago

In 2011, Williams found out that husband Hunter was cheating on her right after the birth of their son. She told Essence that:

If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like you are lying. I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me. At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn’t staying around for some cheating. But I did and I don’t regret it.

Williams has said that her man’s cheating actually made their marriage stronger.

3. Previously, Williams’ Talent Booker Accused Hunter of Sexual Harrassment

So #WendyWilliams show has me ticked on my day off! @WendyWilliams &husband was sued by Nicole Spence for being "messy" who is she to talk? — Miss Me (@LadyLoriL) October 29, 2013

Some would say that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. In 2008, Wendy Williams was sued over charges that her husband had sexually harassed her talent booker Nicole Spence. MTV reported that Spence filed papers with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against Williams, claiming that Kevin Hunter demanded sex from her on many occasions. She claimed that Hunter also created a hostile work environment by threatening and even assaulting wife Wendy Williams on company premises. Spence also filed a sexual-harassment lawsuit against Williams, Hunter, and Inner City Broadcasting Corporation in federal court.

News One reported that in addition to Spence being harassed by Hunter, Spence accused Williams herself of being a part of the problem.

4. Kevin Hunter Was Involved In a Sex Tape Scandal

Every day we LIT!!!!💞 A post shared by Wendy Williams (@wendyshow) on Sep 18, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

In 2012, a sex tape was released on the internet. On the video, a man, who was said to be Hunter, and another woman who was clearly not Williams, were shown. Williams denied that the man in the video was her husband, as News One reported. In addition to this, reality star Evelyn Lozada put Hunter on blast in March 2014, giving details on specific shoes Hunter supposedly bought his “mistress” from her store in Miami.

The allegations have hit Hunter left and right over the years.

5. A Rep for Williams Has Denied Any Claims of a Mistress

Ronn Torossian, a rep for Williams, has denied any claims of an affair on the part of Hunter, explaining that:

One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter but there is no “there” there.’

However, Radar states that just days after a vacation with Williams, Hunter was spotted with Hudson in Morristown, New Jersey. A source told Daily Mail:

Kevin is with Sharina three or four times a week, often staying over. They go to the gym together, they go out to restaurants together as if they’re a normal couple. But then he goes home to Wendy as if everything is normal there, too. He’s living a double life.

Daily Mail also reports that Hudson has been seen rocking a diamond ring on her engagement ring finger.