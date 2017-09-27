‘Shark Tank’ Stars Compete on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’: Meet the Team

Tonight, the sharks are taking on dancers on the season finale of Celebrity Family Feud.

That’s right– our favorite sharks will be featured on tonight’s show, where they’ll be playing for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.

Which sharks are competing? Read on to find out.

Robert Herjavec

Robert will be competing against his wife, Kym, tonight. Robert is a tech innovator and investor.

Not long after graduating with a double degree in political science and English, Robert began selling IBM boards for Logiquest. He left after climbing the ranks to general manager, and founded his first company, BRAK Systems, which was eventually sold to AT&T Canada for $30.2 million.

Lori Greiner

Lori is an inventor, entrepreneur, and TV personality, best known for being a cast member on Shark Tank. Since 1998, Lori has had a program on QVC called Clever & Unique Creations Show. She’s also the president and founder of the company For Your Easy Only.

Lori holds 120 US and Foreign patents.

Daymond John

Daymond is the founder, president, and CEO of FUBU, a hip hop apparel company. His net worth, as of 2016, is an estimated $250 million.

Chris Sacca

GettythChairman at Lowercase Capital Chris Sacca participates in a panel discussion at the New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference at the Whitney Museum of American Art on November 3, 2015 in New York City.

Chris Sacca is a former venture investor and lawyer. He’s the proprietor of Lowercase Capital, which has invested in companies like Twitter, Uber, Instagram, Twilio, and Kickstarter.

Chris has appeared as a “guest shark” on a number of episodes.

