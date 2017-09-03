PHOTOS: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Attends Movie Premiere with Siblings

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attended the premiere of her mom’s newest film, First They Killed My Father, on Saturday. Angelina Jolie brought her brood to the Telluride Film Festival, in Colorado, for one of their very first public outings since Jolie and her ex, Brad Pitt, announced their divorce.

At the event, Shiloh and her siblings, Maddox, 16; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh 11, and twins, Vivienne and Knox, 9, were all dressed in casual attire as they posed for photos with their mom. Shiloh, who has always been more comfortable dressing like her brothers, wore black pants and a black, loose-fitting button down, completing the look with a pair of black sneakers.

All eyes were on the Jolie-Pitt clan, as the children have all grown up quite a bit since the last time they were spotted at a public event with one of their parents. Although a lot of people have been focused on Shiloh, there was also a good amount of attention set aside for Maddox.

Jolie filmed First They Killed My Father in Cambodia, where Maddox was born. The teenager actually served as an executive producer, according to People Magazine. He also helped Jolie “review multiple drafts of the film.” His brother, Pax, got involved on set as well, by serving as a photographer.

First They Killed My Father premieres on September 15 on Netflix.