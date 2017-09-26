‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 14 Winner: Who Won SYTYCD Tonight?

💡calm before the storm. #staylegendary A post shared by Lex Ishimoto (@lex_ishimoto) on Sep 15, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT

Tonight was the finale episode of season 14 for So You Think You Can Dance and one of the contestants walked away a winner. Who won the finale tonight? …

And, the final results of the season revealed the winner to be Lex Ishimoto and with the win, comes the title of “America’s Favorite Dancer” and a prize of $250,000. As for the other three contestants in the finale, these were the results:

Koine Iwasaki – 2nd place

Taylor Sieve – 3rd place

Kiki Nyemchek – 4th place

The final four contestants on the show were Chris “Kiki” Nyemchek, Koine Iwasaki, Lex Ishimoto and Taylor Sieve, with Ishimoto being favored to win. Robert Roldan was Sieve’s all-star mentor this season, Nyemchek was with DWTS dancer Jenna Johson, Iwasaki was paired with Marko Germar and Ishimoto danced with mentor Gaby Diaz this season.

Over the course of the episode, routines from previous episodes reappeared and the finalists impressed the judges with their dances. Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Vanessa Hudgens were all tasked with giving their critiques, which were mainly filled with enthusiasm and praise as it was the grand finale show.

Also on the finale, judge Vanessa Hudgens delivered a musical performance.