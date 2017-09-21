Crystal Reed as Sofia Falcone: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tommy Garcia/Fox

Crystal Reed is the newest actress to join the Gotham team. After playing Allison Argent on Teen Wolf from 2011 to 2014, she stars as Sofia Falcone on the hit Fox drama.

The 32-year-old Reed is a Detroit native who made her TV and movie debut in 2010. She landed guest roles in CSI, The Hard Times of RJ Berger, CSI: NY and Rizzoli & Isles, as well as a part in the movie Skyline. Teen Wolf gave her the breakthrough tole of her career, and she subsequently appeared in Drop Dead Diva, Fashion Police and the movie Crush.

You can follow Reed on Instagram and Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know about Reed’s new character and the actress herself.

1. Sofia Is a Potential New Love Interest for Jim Gordon & the Daughter of Don Falcone

Even though Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) already killed his son Mario Falcone, Don Carmine Falcone (John Doman) will introduce his daughter Sofia to Jim. Reed is playing the new-to-Gotham character.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer John Stephens said Jim’s relationship with Sofia will be part of his move towards being a commissioner.

“We’re going to see Jim, in his quest to save the city, cross different ethical lines than he ever did before,” Stephens explained. “It’s going to bring him to an ethical nadir that we haven’t seen him at, and it’s going to be told through the context of a relationship that he has with Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Don Falcone, who’s played by Crystal Reed this year. And that’s going to be a really compelling and interesting relationship.”

2. Sofia Falcone First Appeared in ‘Batman: The Long Halloween’ & Becomes the Villain The Hangman

Sofia Falcone is not a character created for Gotham. She first appeared in Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale’s acclaimed story Batman: The Long Halloween and its sequel, Batman: Dark Victory.

In Dark Victory, Sofia becomes “The Hangman,” a serial killer who murders people related to District Attorney Harvey Dent. Some of her victims include Detective Flass, Gordon’s former partner in Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One, and Commissioner Gillian B. Loeb, Gordon’s predecessor.

If producer Bruno Heller and his team are following some Dark Victory plotlines, this could be a reason to bring Harvey back to the show. First played by Nicholas D’Agosto, he hasn’t been seen since season two.

3. Reed Says She Almost Got a Role in ‘The Dark Knight’ While Living in Chicago

Reed almost had another role in a Batman-related project. After attending from Wayne State University, Reed opted to start her acting career in Chicago, performing in local stage productions, before finishing her degree. In 2007, she almost landed a role in The Dark Knight.

“I came really close to getting a role on The Dark Knight when it was filming in Chicago in 2007,” she told Mercury News in 2011. “One morning I woke up and while holding my cup of coffee I looked outside of my apartment while they were shooting. I had an epiphany. If I’m serious about being in film, I have to move to Los Angeles.”

Seeing The Dark Knight in production inspired her to move to Los Angeles, even though she knew no one there. Her mother Christine was a little apprehensive, but her parents always wanted their daughter to follow her dreams.

“We always knew that Crystal had a lot of potential and could do anything she wanted,” Christine Reed said in 2011. “She really showed a maturity toward and worked so hard toward her goals. I give her a lot of credit because she did this all herself.”

Reed told the Mercury News that there was no “Plan B.” “I got into acting because I love it. It’s my passion, and it’s the only thing I can do,” she added.

4. Reed Returned to ‘Teen Wolf’ in 2016 to Play Allison Argent’s Ancestor

At the end of the third season of Teen Wolf in 2014, Reed’s Allison Argent character was killed. But in 2016, she returned for a cameo in the season five episode “Maid of Gévaudan.” She played Marie-Jeanne Valet, an ancestor of Allison. The episode was filled with flashbacks and written by executive producer Jeff Davis.

At first, Reed didn’t think she should come back to the show. However, when she learned she wouldn’t be playing the exact same character, she warmed up to the idea.

“Basically, Jeff just said, ‘France in the 1700s,’ and I was in,” Reed told BuzzFeed. “He was definitely playing into my emotions. He knows that I have been dying to do a period piece and I love getting my head around different accents and different cultures. He didn’t even have much of a character worked out other than it was based on the Maid of Gévaudan. And I knew the legend, so before really knowing anything further, I said yes.”

In a 2010 interview with Collider, Reed explained that working with Davis, who created CBS’ Criminal Minds, was one of the reasons she wanted to work on Teen Wolf in the first place.

“I read the script and was completely blown away because it was not what I expected at all. Then, I knew that I wanted to go in and hopefully be a part of it. Somehow, it all worked out,” she said in 2010.

5. She’s In a Long-Term Relationship With Former ‘The Voice Australia’ Host Darren McMullen

Reed isn’t married, but is in a long-term relationship with former The Voice Australia host Darren McMullen. When the two were seen together at a red carpet event in 2014, they sparked rumors that they were engaged, since Reed wore a big diamond ring. But McMullen told the Daily Mail that they were not planning on getting married yet.

The two are still together, as Reed is frequently seen on McMullen’s Instagram feed. On September 3, they went to the Hollywood Bowl with his parents for a John Williams performance.