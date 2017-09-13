‘South Park’ 2017 Premiere Live Stream: How to Watch Season 21 Online

New South Park TONIGHT!!! #southpark21 A post shared by South Park (@southpark) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:27pm PDT

South Park returns with season 21 tonight, but not all fans have cable. For those without a cable subscription, they can watch Comedy Central with an over-the-top streaming service that provides access to several channels for a monthly fee. Sling TV is the cheapest option, while DirecTV Now offers other options. Both have a free trial, so you can test them out if you’re not sure which you want.

Here’s a rundown of what these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching “South Park” on your computer, phone or streaming device:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern with a streaming service, there’s no doubt that Sling TV is the way to go. Comedy Central is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” bundles, which cost $20 or $25 per month, respectively.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Orange”, the cheapest way to watch a live stream of Comedy Central without cable:

Total Channels Included: 25-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $20 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once (with Sling Blue–$25 per month, also includes Comedy Central–you can watch on three different devices at once); 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the Sling TV website and navigate over to Comedy Central to watch “South Park” live or on-demand. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here

Most Channels + Roku Offer: DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now’s cheapest bundle, “Live a Little”, costs $35 per month.

That’s a steep price point compared to Sling TV’s base bundle, but it does come with some important advantages, such as a larger cable-like package of channels, included DVR, the ability to watch on multiple devices, and an offer for a Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) if you prepay two months.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; offer for free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. You can add the Roku during the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website and navigate to Comedy Central to start watching “South Park”on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here