‘Star’ Season 2 Premiere Spoilers, Time & Channel

Wilford Harewood/FOX

The first season of Fox’s Star ended with Big Trouble winning the Atlanta NextFest competition, but their personal lives are in trouble. Tonight, we’ll finally get to see what’s the next step for Star, Alexandra and Simone in “The Winner Takes It All.” The season two premiere airs at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 27, right after Empire. Read on for a preview of the new season.

While the season premiere of Star will focus on the show’s own characters, keep your eyes peeled for stars from Empire. Carlotta (Queen Latifah) is expected to bump into Empire characters Cookie (Taraji P. Henson), Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Jamal Lyon (Jussie Smollett). The crossover marks the first time since the Star series premiere preview in December that the two Lee Daniels shows will air back-to-back.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Daniels said he had initially wanted to keep Star and Empire two separate worlds. But the network suggested the two be brought together and he “just went with the flow.”

Queen Latifah, an Oscar nominee for her role in the Best Picture winner Chicago, told THR that she always hoped for an Empire/Star crossover. “I always saw us crossing over. That was in my brain from day one: ‘One day that could happen,'” she said.

For a recap of all the dramatic action in season one, here’s a recap video:

PREMIERE DATE: Wednesday, September 27, 2017

TIME: 9:00 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: Fox (To find out what channel Fox is for you, click here to go to TVGuide.com and click “change” next to “Provider.”)

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “The Winner Takes It All” – “In the Season 2 premiere, Star goes to great lengths to assure that the group gets a release date for their album while still dealing with the repercussions of Hunter’s death. A frustrated Simone struggles with bullying and Alexandra moves in with Derek despite the hardships they’ve experienced. Meanwhile, Carlotta faces difficult decisions when it comes to managing the group and seeks advice from Jamal Lyon.”

CAST:

Jude Demorest as Star

Brittany O’Grady as Simone

Ryan Destiny as Alexandra

Benjamin Bratt as Jahil

Queen Latifah as Carlotta

Amiyah Scott as Cotton Brown, Carlotta’s transgender daughter

Quincy Brown as Derek Jones, Alexandra’s boyfriend and the father of her child

Miss Lawrence as Miss Bruce, who works at Carlotta’s salon

CREDITS:

Created by Lee Daniels & Tom Donaghy

Executive Producers: Lee Daniels, Tom Donaghy, Pamela Oas Williams, Effie Brown, Charles Pratt Jr. and Jason Richman