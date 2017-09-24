‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Premiere: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

CBS Interactive

Tonight, Star Trek: Discovery finally premieres. We’ve been waiting for Star Trek to return to television ever since Enterprise aired its last episode on UPN on May 13, 2005, and now that day is finally here. The show premieres tonight at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, but it might be delayed just a bit if the football game earlier on CBS runs long. Here’s everything you need to know about watching tonight’s episode:

STAR TREK DISCOVERY PREMIERE DATE: Tonight, Sunday, September 24, 2017

STAR TREK DISCOVERY AIR TIME: 8:30 p.m. Eastern (7:30 p.m. Central). Part one of the premiere, broadcast on CBS, will be one hour long. The second part will also be an hour and will air immediately after, at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on CBS All Access.

Note: Because football is airing earlier on CBS, there’s a slight chance that Star Trek: Discovery might be delayed if the football game goes long. If that happens, you may see 60 Minutes airing at 7:30 p.m. for a few minutes.

STAR TREK DISCOVERY CHANNEL: The first episode in the two-part premiere will broadcast live on CBS. To find what channel CBS is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel CBS is on for you.

But after the first episode premieres, you’ll need to switch to streaming the episode via CBS All Access, because the second part of the two-part premiere won’t be broadcast on CBS TV.

LIVE STREAM: To watch the episode via live stream, see Heavy’s story here. CBS All Access will be the only way to watch the second part of the premiere and all Star Trek: Discovery episodes that air next.

STAR TREK: DISCOVERY AFTER SHOW: Yes, there will be an after show for Star Trek: Discovery too. It will be called After Trek and it will debut after the show premieres, hosted by Matt Mira. You can watch it on CBS All Access on Sunday, September 24, at 11 p.m. Eastern tonight. After that, it will stream on CBS All Access every week at 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch this preview first.