‘Star Wars Episode IX’ Loses Director Colin Trevorrow

The Star Wars franchise is dealing with yet another director departure, as Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow has left Episode IX. It puts another cloud over the series on the eve of December’s The Last Jedi release.
Disney and Lucasfilm announced the news on the Star Wars website. There was no news on how this would effect the film’s script or its planned May 24, 2019 release date. Here’s the statement from the studios:
Lucasfilm and Colin Trevorrow have mutually chosen to part ways on Star Wars: Episode IX. Colin has been a wonderful collaborator throughout the development process but we have all come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ. We wish Colin the best and will be sharing more information about the film soon.
