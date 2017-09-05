‘Star Wars Episode IX’ Loses Director Colin Trevorrow

Getty

The Star Wars franchise is dealing with yet another director departure, as Jurassic World helmer Colin Trevorrow has left Episode IX. It puts another cloud over the series on the eve of December’s The Last Jedi release.

Disney and Lucasfilm announced the news on the Star Wars website. There was no news on how this would effect the film’s script or its planned May 24, 2019 release date. Here’s the statement from the studios: