‘Survivor’s Remorse’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Episode 5 Without Cable

The newest episode of “Survivor’s Remorse” (Season 4, Episode 5, titled “The Gala”) airs on Sunday, September 17, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Whether you want to watch any previous episode to catch up, or want to watch live as it airs, there are a handful of different options, even if you don’t have a cable subscription.

The first option is to watch via the Starz standalone streaming service, but in some particular cases there are going to be alternatives that make more sense for certain viewers.

Most notably, if you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, it will be easier to watch Starz through Amazon Channels.

Or, if you’ve gotten rid of cable but still want a full package of channels, a better option may be an over-the-top streaming service, which provides access to a handful of channels–including Starz–for a monthly fee. In that case, there a couple of different options: Sling TV has the cheapest price point, while DirecTV Now is slightly more expensive but has several intriguing advantages.

Every one of the above options offers a free trial and allows you to watch a live stream of Starz as well as all of the on-demand content, which includes every episode of “Survivor’s Remorse” that has aired thus far. It will also have Season 4 Episode 5 after it airs.

Here’s a complete rundown of what all these live streaming services provide, and how to sign up to start watching:

If You Have Amazon Prime

You will need subscriptions to two services: Amazon Prime, which gives you access to all of Amazon’s video library, and the Starz add-on, which gives you access to all of Starz’s on-demand movies and TV shows, as well as live TV.

If you already have an Amazon Prime or Amazon Prime Video account, you can click here to sign up for the Starz add-on. The service costs $8.99 per month, and you’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you can cancel before seven days, you won’t be charged.

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can click here to start a free trial of both Prime and Starz. Amazon Prime has three different pricing options (Amazon Prime for either $10.99 per month or $99 per year, or you can get just Prime Video for $8.99 per month) and comes with a 30-day free trial, while Starz has a seven-day free trial and is $8.99 per month after that.

Once signed up, you can then return here to watch any “Survivor’s Remorse” episode or here to watch Starz live (bottom of the page). You can also watch via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app by navigating to Starz under “Amazon Channels” or “My Channels.” A complete list of compatible streaming devices can be found here.

Over the Top Streaming Services

If you’ve cut the cable cord but still want a bundle of TV channels in addition to Starz, one of the following over-the-top streaming services will be your best option:

Cheapest Option: Sling TV

If price is your No. 1 concern when picking an OTT streaming service, Sling TV is the way to go. You can choose either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” as your base bundle for $20 or $25 per month, respectively, then you can and on Starz–which includes on-demand content as well as live TV of all of the Starz channels–for another $9 per month.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of what “Sling Orange” plus the Starz add-on includes, and how to sign up for a free trial:

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, including Starz, Starz Edge, Starz Comedy, Starz Kids & Family and Starz Encore. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $29 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once (“Sling Blue” gets you three devices at once); 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra (restrictions with certain channels)

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package and add-ons you want. You can choose either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base bundle. Starz can be added to either.

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Orange” package is $20 per month, while the Starz add-on is another $9 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. You can then return to Sling TV’s website and navigate to Starz to begin watching live or on-demand content. If you want to watch on your mobile or streaming device, you can do so via their app, which is free to download and compatible with most devices

Most Channels + Roku Offer: DirecTV Now

With DirecTV Now, the cheapest base package is “Live a Little” at $35 per month, while the Starz add-on is another $8 per month.

That makes it a higher price point than Sling TV, but there are some important advantages. First, you get about twice as many channels than Sling TV’s equivalent package, and second, you can get a free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player ($69.95 value) for free if you prepay two months.

The lack of DVR has been a drawback in the past, but that is in the Beta stage and coming soon, so there’s a lot to like here.

Here’s a complete rundown of DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle plus the Starz add-on:

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, including Starz, Starz Kids & Family and Starz Encore. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $43 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay two months

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. Select your base bundle, then choose Starz as an extra. You can add the Roku on the next step if you want

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package is the cheapest base bundle at $35 per month, while there are other options with more channels at $50, $60 or $70 per month. Starz is $8 per month extra. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching on-demand or live content. You can also watch via the DirecTV Now app, which is available via a handful of different mobile or streaming devices. You can click here for the complete list of compatible devices