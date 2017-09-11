Taylor & Derek ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Still Together & Engaged

‪Love is in the air! 💕 See @taymocha and @pethderek on the FINALE of #BachelorInParadise at 8|7c! ‬ A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise) on Sep 11, 2017 at 4:37pm PDT

Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth have pretty much been the strongest couple on Bachelor in Paradise this season and it looks like they are in it for the long haul. News recently broke that the couple are still together and they are now engaged. Perhaps they will get married on the show next season, just like Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper or Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

Peth actually popped the question during the filming of a Bachelor in Paradise aftershow and, according to E! News, the ring was designed by the famed Neil Lane. Lane has been designing engagement rings for the Bachelor franchise for years. The ring is reported to be over three carats, a platinum setting, a pave diamond band and is estimated at over $60,000.

Are we written in the stars baby, or are we written in the sand? A post shared by Derek Peth (@pethderek) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

On an episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Peth gushed about Nolan, saying:

Every time I’m with Taylor I just feel really happy. I keep smiling and I’m really giggly and like a school boy again who likes a girl.

And, prior to the couple getting engaged, BIP4 co-star Christen Whitney told Life & Style:

I definitely see Derek and Taylor getting engaged. From early on, you could tell there was something between the two of them. They seem to be going pretty strong.

Recently, the couple celebrated their engagement with some of their fellow co-stars at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood.

Prior to meeting Nolan, Peth was reported to be in a relationship with Olivia Caridi, who was dubbed as the villain of Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor. And, Caridi told Reality Steve that she was actually asked to join the cast of Bachelor in Paradise this season as well, but Peth supposedly didn’t want her to be on the show. In May 2017, Reality Steve reported that:

I had heard rumors that Derek and Olivia Caridi were a thing, so much so that they were planning on going on Paradise “together.” But then I heard he ended things with her, and I quote exactly, “because he didn’t want to date anyone from the franchise.” When I did Olivia’s podcast a couple weeks ago, I just went straight to the source and asked her flat out if what I heard was true. She confirmed what I’d heard. Yet, Derek’s probably going on Paradise. Ummm, Derek you do realize that breaking up with the girl because you don’t want to date anyone from the franchise then going on Paradise to, well, date people from the franchise, is about the stupidest thing you can ever say to a girl you’re dumping, right? Just checking.

Well, it looks like it’s a good thing Caridi wasn’t on the show this season, since Peth appears to have found “true love”.