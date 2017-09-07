Taylor – Jeff Lewis’ Employee on ‘Flipping Out’

Bravo

On Flipping Out this season, Jeff Lewis is dealing with a brand new job – fatherhood. And, as he tries to juggle having a baby, running a company and managing his relationship with partner Gage Edward, certain things fall through the cracks. In an interview with Ad Week, Lewis admitted:

It was a tough transition. We had a bit of postpartum. It was a bigger change than I ever thought. I thought I had this down. I thought I was prepared, I know what to expect. I really didn’t know what to expect, and feel, frankly … To be frank, and I probably shouldn’t be saying this, I wasn’t juggling it all. I wasn’t managing it properly. I actually really sucked at my job the first three to six months. I had unhappy clients. I had projects that I neglected, because I was going in and out of doctors’ offices, and I was tired and I wanted to be home. I’m better now at balancing it.

Perhaps the adjustment is what made one of Lewis’ employees lash out. In a promo clip from this season of the show, we see Lewis reading a very hostile message from an employee who is no longer working for him. And, we are guessing that the employee is Taylor since we do not see him in the scene, but we will have to wait and find out.

Lewis’ longtime friend and employee Jenni Pulos actually brought Taylor into the mix, but it looks like the working relationship may have not worked out.

In the scene, Lewis reads the message to his office and the message discusses giving up an opportunity to work for Lewis and that it was a mistake. The message also tells Lewis he works his employees into the ground and that “karma is an even bigger bitch” than he is …

In the past, this season included, Lewis has offended many employees and upset them. His longtime employee Vanina Alfaro ended up quitting this season after Lewis had an outburst on the phone to another employee. But, Alfaro ended up leaving the company on good terms.