Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth Engaged After ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth have been one of the strongest couples on Bachelor in Paradise and it looks like they are in it for the long haul. News recently broke that the couple are still together and they are now engaged. Perhaps they will get married in paradise next season, just like Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper or Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

Peth actually popped the question during the filming of Bachelor in Paradise‘s aftershow and, according to E! News, the ring was designed by Neil Lane. Lane has been designing engagement rings for the Bachelor franchise for years. The ring is reported to be over three carats, a platinum setting, a pave diamond band and is estimated at over $60,000.

Are we written in the stars baby, or are we written in the sand? A post shared by Derek Peth (@pethderek) on Aug 28, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

On an episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Peth gushed about Nolan, saying:

Every time I’m with Taylor I just feel really happy. I keep smiling and I’m really giggly and like a school boy again who likes a girl.

And, prior to the couple getting engaged, BIP4 co-star Christen Whitney told Life & Style:

I definitely see Derek and Taylor getting engaged. From early on, you could tell there was something between the two of them. They seem to be going pretty strong.

Recently, the couple celebrated their engagement with some of their fellow co-stars at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood.

Peth works as a commercial banker, while Nolan’s career is a mental health counselor.