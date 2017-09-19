Terrell Owens with Cheryl Burke on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 25

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Terrell Owens is a famed footballer, who now is a contestant on Dancing With the Stars season 25 and pro Cheryl Burke is his partner. Previously, Owens was a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice, so this is not his first time on reality television.

Owens has played for The 49er’s, Philladelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals and has amassed a wealth of … zero as of 2015. That’s right. His net worth is reported to be nothing as he was suffering financially in recent years. Celebrity Net Worth reported:

He earned nearly $70 million during his career in the NFL, in November 2011 he announced to a judge that he is completely broke and has absolutely no monthly income since he is no longer playing in the NFL. At the time he was in court asking for reductions in four separate child support cases. In documents submitted to the judge, Terrell described how he is currently required to pay nearly $60,000 a month to four different baby mamas. He also pays $63,000 a month for all the homes that these women live in. Furthermore, his personal home in Georgia is currently in foreclosure which has forced him to move into a girlfriend’s apartment in Los Angeles.

Other issues Owens has dealt with involve his former wife Rachel Snider. In January 2014, we reported that:

Terrell Owens and Rachel Snider have married and now two weeks after the nuptials, Snider is filing for divorce. Snider told TMZ she thinks that Owens actually married her for money. She is claiming that he used her to get a loan for a $2 million house.

