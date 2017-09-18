The Bucket List Family Announces Pregnancy During ’30 Stays’ at Disney World

Instagram

The Bucket List Family has been having the time of their lives in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for the past 29 days! The Gees (mom, Jessica or “Settie,” dad, Garrett or “G,” daughter, Dorothy or “Dorsey,” and son, Manilla or “Nilla”) have been staying at a different Disney World resort each night, participating in something called “30 Stays in 30 Days.” Before leaving the Happiest Place on Earth, the Gee family had one very big, very special announcement to share with their fans: They are having another baby!

Here is a little big of background on the Gees, if you are unfamiliar. In 2014, Garrett sold his mobile scanning app to Snapchat, making a whopping $54 million in the deal. Rather than buy a new home or a fancy car, Garrett and Jessica sat down and decided that they wanted to go one a huge adventure. They left their home in Provo, Utah, and set out on a journey that would take them all over the world. They have taken their children along for the ride and have seen some of the most amazing sights in the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, and beyond.

The family does their absolute best to give back whenever they can. In fact, according to People Magazine, Garrett and Jessica have made it a habit to anonymously help someone in need each and every month. In 2014, the couple “gave a family of five going through hard times a surprise trip to Disneyland.”

Now, three years later, it was time for the Gees to experience some of their very own Disney magic. The family has been enjoying all that Disney has to offer and will undoubtedly be sad to leave Disney World. However, they will be setting out on their next adventure in no time — and they will be welcoming another baby into the world in a few months. Check out their announcement below.

The Gees made their huge announcement on Instagram over the weekend and fans simply could not be happier for them. If you want to follow the Gee family, find them on Instagram here. You can also check out their website by clicking here.