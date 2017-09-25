‘The Good Doctor’ Premiere Time & Channel

ABC/Eike Schroter

Tonight is the premiere of The Good Doctor on ABC and we’ve got all the details on the cast members, what time to watch the show, an episode guide and other info. Read on below.

PREMIERE DATE: September 25, 2017

PREMIERE TIME: 10:01 – 11 p.m. ET/PT

REGULAR TIME SLOT: Mondays, 10 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: ABC Network – Click here to access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch The Good Doctor online via live stream.

CAST:

Freddie Highmore as Shaun Murphy

Antonia Thomas as Claire Browne

Nicholas Gonzalez as Neil Melendez

Chuku Modu as Jared Kalu

Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston

Hill Harper as Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Aaron Glassman

Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki

Irene Keng as Sarah Chen

Dylan Kingwell as young Steve Murphy

Michael Muhney

OFFICIAL ABC SERIES SYNOPSIS: Shaun Murphy, a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the presitgious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital – a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman. Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

EPISODE 1 TITLE & SYNOPSIS: “Burnt Food” – Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the prestigious St. Bonaventure hospital’s surgical unit. Alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, his only advocate, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), challenges the skepticism and prejudices of the hospital’s board and staff when he brings him in to join the team. Shaun will need to work harder than he ever has before, as he navigates his new environment and relationships to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives.

EPISODE 2 TITLE & SYNOPSIS: “Mount Rushmore” – Dr. Shaun Murphy’s attention to detail complicates his first day at St. Bonaventure Hospital. Meanwhile, Dr. Claire Browne learns a valuable lesson about honesty when confronted with a difficult diagnosis for her patient.