‘The Good Place’ NBC Live Stream: How to Watch Season 2 Online Without Cable

Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

NBC’s new TV season kicks off tonight after the season finale of America’s Got Talent with the season two premiere of the hilarious comedy The Good Place, starring Kristen Bell and Ted Danson. The first season ended with a cliff-hanger that no one saw coming, so you’ll want to watch the new episode live. The season premiere airs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 20. Beginning on Thursday, September 28, new episodes will air at 8:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have access to a television or cable, here are instructions on how you can live stream online or on a mobile device.

All options are for U.S. users only.

Those with a cable subscription can watch via NBC.com or the NBC app, but if you have cut the cable cord — or are looking to do so — you can watch via a free trial of one of the following over-the-top streaming services if you’re in a select market:

DirecTV Now: Includes NBC live in the most markets.

FuboTV: The cheapest short-term option if you keep it beyond your free trial.

Sling TV: The cheapest long-term option if you keep it beyond your free trial.

Every one of these options includes a free trial, so you can try them out if you’re not sure what you want. You can sign up via the above links, or you can read on for a more thorough breakdown of how to sign up to watch NBC:

Most Markets: DirecTV Now

NBC (live in select markets) is included in DirecTV Now’s “Live a Little” bundle at $35 per month.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Available Markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington DC, Boston, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Kansas City, Salt Lake City, Milwaukee, West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce. The list may not be comprehensive, and you can search your zip code here to see if NBC is available in your area

Total Channels Included: 60-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $35 per month

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the DirecTV Now website

2. Click on “Start your free trial now” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. All bundles include NBC

4. Enter your payment information. The “Live a Little” package costs $35 per month, while there are other options at $50, $60 or $70 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Return to the DirecTV Now website to start watching NBC on your desktop. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download. A complete list of compatible devices can be found here.

Cheapest Option: Fubo TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included with Fubo TV, which is normally $34.99 per month but is currently offering a deal that allows users to sign up for $19.99 per month for the first two months.

Here’s a complete rundown and how to start a free trial:

Available Markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-For Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington DC, Boston, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Hartford-New Haven. You can click here for a complete list

Total Channels Included: 71 (You can find the complete channel list here)

Price: $19.99 per month for first two months; $34.99 per month after that

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of DVR is included

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to sign up and launch your free trial. You’ll need to enter your credit card information when signing up, but if you cancel your subscription before the trial ends, you won’t be charged

2. Return to the Fubo website to watch NBC on your computer. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Fubo app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here

Cheapest Long-Term Option: Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package for $25 per month.

Here’s a rundown of “Sling Blue” and how to sign up for a free trial:

Available Markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, Washington DC, Boston, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, Hartford-New Haven. The list may not be comprehensive, and you can search your zip code here to see if NBC is available in your area

Total Channels Included: 35-plus, depending on local channels available. You can find the complete channel list right here

Price: $25 per month

Extras: Watch on one different device at once; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra

Free Trial: 7 days

How to Sign Up & Watch:

1. Click here to go to the Sling TV website

2. Click on “Watch Now 7 Days Free” and then create an account

3. Select the channel package you want. “Sling Blue” includes NBC

4. Enter your payment information. The “Sling Blue” package costs $25 per month. If you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged

5. Go to the Sling TV website and navigate to NBC to start watching. You can also watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app, which is free to download. A full list of compatible devices can be found here