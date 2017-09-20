‘The Good Place’ Season 2: What Time & Channel Is Kristen Bell’s Show On?

Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC

NBC kicks off the 2017-2018 TV season tonight following the America’s Got Talent finale with the return of the hilarious The Good Place. Created by Parks and Recreation‘s Michael Schur, the sitcom stars Kristen Bell as Eleanor, who is taken to “The Good Place,” even though she belongs in “The Bad Place.” The first season ended with an incredible twist no one could see coming, and season two picks up right where the season one finale left off. The first episode, “Chapters 14 & 15: Everything Is Great!,” airs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 20. Trust us when we say it’s worth staying up for.

After tonight, new episodes of the series air on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Throughout season one, Eleanor (Bell) was convinced that she was in The Good Place by mistake. She thought she was supposed to go to The Bad Place because she was a terrible human being before her death. She was paired with the always-indecisive Chidi (William Jackson Harper) and became friends with the self-obsessed Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and her soul mate, the doofus Jason (Manny Jacinto), who was convinced he was supposed to be a silent Buddhist monk.

But in the season finale, Eleanor figured out that they were really in The Bad Place the whole time! This was all just a plot by architect Michael (Ted Danson) to torture them. He thought this would be a unique way to ruin their afterlives, breaking away from traditional spider pits and fiery hellscapes. Since Eleanor figured it all out, Michael had to reset everything to try again. But just before he wiped their minds, Eleanor planted a note in robot Janet’s (D’Arcy Carden) mouth reminding her to find Chidi in The Good Place 2.0.

“After that finale, we’re in an interesting narrative spot where the audience knows more than the characters in a really fun way,” William Jackson Harper told Cultured Vultures. “I think you can look forward to a lot more crazy. The show’s going to get weirder and weirder from now on. There’s not any world-building left to do. We jump right into all the fun stuff.”

DATE: Wednesday, September 20, 2017

TIME: 10:00 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: NBC (To find your local NBC channel, click here to visit TV Guide’s listings and click “Change” next to “Provider.”)

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “Everything Is Great!” – “IT’S DEJA VU IN THE GOOD PLACE IN THE SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Having had their memories erased by ambitious master architect Michael (Ted Danson), Eleanor (Kristen Bell), Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Tahani (Jameela Jamil) and Jason (Manny Jacinto) again settle into the Good Place, unaware of what has previously transpired…except that Eleanor discovers the one clue she had left for herself and attempts to piece things together. D’Arcy Carden also stars.”

CAST:

Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop

William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye

Jameela Jamil as Tahani Al-Jamil

D’Arcy Carden as Janet

Manny Jacinto as Jianyu/Jason

Ted Danson as Michael

Tiya Sircar as The Real Eleanor