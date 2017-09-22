‘The LEGO Ninjago Movie’ Spoilers: Is There an End Credits Scene?

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

The LEGO Movie universe expands this weekend with The LEGO Ninjago Movie, which brings to life one of LEGO’s own original themes. If you’re heading to the theater with your family to see the movie, you might be wondering if there are any extras after the film is over. The answer is yes, but you don’t have to sit through all of the credits to see it.

Although there are no scenes at the very end of the movie, there is a scene after the movie is over featuring a live-action outtake with Jackie Chan. The action movie icon stars in the live-action framing scenes in the film and is also the voice of Master Wu. Chan also helped choreograph the animated action scenes.

In a interview with The Los Angeles Times, the 63-year-old Chan said he loves being recognized by the younger crowd.

“Even now, after all these years, the young kids still know me,” the honorary Oscar recipient said. “A lot of actors, you ask some young kid, ‘Do you know this guy?’ – and they don’t know. But ask, ‘Do you know Jackie Chan?’ ‘Yes’ – from 3 years old to 80 years old. I’ve been making movies for 57 years. More than 200 movies. I’m just so lucky. Even without my face, children recognize my voice.”

The LEGO Ninjago Movie is the third LEGO Movie universe film, following the unexpected success of Phil Lord & Christopher Miller’s 2014 LEGO Movie and Chris McKay’s 2017 film The LEGO Batman Movie. This new movie was directed by Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher and Bob Logan. It features the voices of Dave Franco, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, Fred Armisen, Michael Pena and Kumail Nanjiani.

Unlike The LEGO Movie and LEGO Batman, Ninjago is completely inspired by a franchise created by LEGO itself. The LEGO Ninjago toy line began in 2011 and spawned a successful animated series. The film currently has a 49 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is much lower than its two predecessors.