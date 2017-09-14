Amazon Original Movie ‘The Lost City of Z’ Stream: How to Watch the Movie Online

The Lost City of Z is an original movie via Amazon and the action flick stars big names including Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller.

If you would like to watch the movie, Amazon Prime members will be able to stream The Lost City of Z as part of their membership starting on September 15. So, if you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, we have the details for you below. If you do not wish to stream the movie, you can rent it for $5.99 on Amazon or buy it. Click here to check out the options.

The official synopsis of The Lost City of Z reads:

The Lost City of Z tells the incredible true story of British explorer Percy Fawcett, who journeys into the Amazon at the dawn of the 20th century and discovers evidence of a previously unknown, advanced civilization that may have once inhabited the region.

For streaming the movie, you will need a subscription to Amazon Prime, which gives you access to all of Amazon’s video library. By clicking here, you can join Amazon Prime and your first 30 days are free. To start the trial, you will have to create an Amazon.com account and provide a credit card. You can cancel the service at any time.

After your first month, Amazon charges you $10.99 per month, or $99 annually. In addition to Prime Video access, you also get free two-day shipping; ad-free music through Prime Music; a free trial of the Washington Post; and access to Prime Reading, which gives you access to free books and magazines on your Kindle device.

If you only want Amazon Prime Video access, it costs $8.99 per month. You can also start a 30-day trial if you only want that service. To see this plan, click “See More Plans” under the yellow “Start Your 30-Day Prime Free Trial” button. Then, a pop-up will come up, giving you the option to select the annual Prime payment plan, the monthly payment plan and “Prime Video.” Click the circle next to “Prime Video,” then click “Start Your 30-Day Prime Free Trial.”

In addition to watching Amazon Prime on your laptop or desktop, the Amazon Video app is available on several devices, including Amazon’s own Fire TV Stick or Fire TV. The app is also available on Roku. (Amazon Prime Video will be available on Apple TV later in 2017.)

The Amazon Video app is also available on some Smart IVs and Blu-ray players. You can also download the app for your mobile iOS devices, like an iPhone and iPad. It is also available for Android devices and is available at the Google Play store.

The Lost City of Z is based on a true story.