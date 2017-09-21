‘The Orville’ Episode 3: What Time & Channel Does It Air Tonight?

FOX

Yes, The Orville is new tonight. Today, The Orville moves to Thursday nights. So far the show has enjoyed big ratings success, with more than 15 million watching the premiere (including delayed viewers.) Now the show is moving to its permanent home on Thursdays.

Here’s the synopsis for tonight, called “About a Girl”:

The Orville crew is divided between cultures when Bortus and Klyden debate if their newly born offspring should receive a controversial surgery.

The episode starts at 9 p.m. Eastern. Read on below for more details about tonight.

‘ABOUT A GIRL’ PREMIERE DATE: Tonight, Sunday, September 10, 2017

PREMIERE AIR TIME: 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) The episode will be an hour long.

TV CHANNEL: Fox — To find what channel Fox is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Fox is on for you.

THE ORVILLE LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the premiere via live stream.

EPISODE PREVIEW: To get ready for tonight’s episode, you’ll want to watch a preview first.

Read more about The Orville below: