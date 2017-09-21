‘The Sinner’ Renewed or Cancelled: Is Jessica Biel Back for Season 2?

(Photo by: Peter Kramer/USA Network)

USA Network’s The Sinner became a surprise summer hit, but like the summer itself, the dark drama starring Jessica Biel has to come to an end. As the eight-episode show was based on the best-selling novel by Petra Hammesfahr, there are no plans to make a second season, despite the surprisingly strong ratings for the show. Biel did recently tease the possibility of a second season in an interview though.

The Sinner was Biel’s triumphant return to television, as it featured her first regular TV role since 7th Heaven ended 10 years ago. Of course, this was a very different role for her.

In the series, she played Cora Tannetti, a young mother who suddenly kills a complete stranger on the beach. While most members of the police believe this is an open-and-shut case because there are multiple witnesses, Detective Harry Ambrose, played by Bill Pullman, isn’t convinced so he continues delving into Cora’s past. Her husband, Mason, was played by Christopher Abbott (Girls).

Even though USA Network advertised the show as a “close-ended series,” there still has been some talk about there being a second season for The Sinner. Considering there have been hints that HBO’s book-bases limited series Big Little Lies might get a second season, why should The Sinner be any different?

“We haven’t been officially picked up for a second season, and we never really thought about doing a second season,” Biel told GlobalNews.ca. “This was meant to be a limited series, so we’d really have to rethink what it is now. If we were to come back again, would we bring back all the characters? We’re talking about the possibilities, but unfortunately don’t have any answers yet.”

She continued, “Because people have responded the way that they have, we’ve been told to maybe start thinking about — if the network was interested in taking us on again — what would that be? It’s an intriguing idea.”

If USA is looking for a reason to justify a second season of The Sinner, it needs to look no further than the ratings. In August, the show became the No. 1 new cable series of the summer, with 1.63 million total viewers and a 0.42 18-49 rating. Its first seven episodes averaged 1.709 million viewers and a 0.50 18-49 rating.

The Sinner, which also earned good reviews from critics, was developed by Derek Simmonds (When We Rise, The Astronaut Wives Club).