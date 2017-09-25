‘The Voice’ 2017 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is the Show On?

The premiere of season 13 for The Voice starts tonight and we’ve got all the details on the show schedule, what time to watch the show and more below. This season welcomes Jennifer Hudson for the first time onto the show as a coach, but the competition remains the same in its rules and style. Get the details on what to expect below.

PREMIERE DATES: September 25 – 26, 2017

Mondays 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and Tuesdays 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PTNBC – Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations by clicking here Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Hudson.So far, Joe Jonas is joining Adam Levine as an adviser, Billy Ray Cyrus will help mentor daughter Miley’s team, The Rascal Flatts will aid Blake Shelton with his contestants and Jennifer Hudson will have assistance from music artist Kelly Rowland.Carson Daly1 – “The Blind Auditions Premiere” – September 25, 2017 – Monday 8:00 p.m.2 – “The Blind Auditions Premiere, Part 2” – September 26, 2017 – Tuesday 8:00 p.m.3 – “The Blind Auditions Part 3” – October 2, 2017 – Monday 8:00 p.m.4 – “The Blind Auditions, Part 4” – October 3, 2017 – Tuesday 8:00 p.m.5 – “The Blind Auditions Part 5” – October 9, 2017 – Monday 8:00 p.m.6 – “The Blind Auditions, Part 6” – October 10, 2017 – Tuesday 8:00 p.m.Blind Auditions, then the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, Playoffs and, finally, the Live Performance Shows.During the Blind Auditions, the decisions from the musician coaches are based solely on voice and not on looks. The coaches hear the artists perform, but they don’t get to see them — thanks to rotating chairs. If a coach is impressed by the artist’s voice, he/she pushes a button to select the artist for his/her team. At this point, the coach’s chair will swivel so that he/she can face the artist he/she has selected. If more than one coach pushes his/her button, the power then shifts to the artists to choose which coach they want to work with. If no coach pushes his/her button, the artist is eliminated from the competition. Once the teams are set, the battle is on.