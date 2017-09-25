‘The Voice’ 2017 Voting: When Can Viewers Vote on Season 13?

Trae Patton/NBC

Season 13 of The Voice premieres with the blind audition, and a new coach – Jennifer Hudson. On The Voice, there are five rounds of the competition, but viewer participation does not occur for every round. The coaches have a large say in the beginning of the season. NBC explains:

During the Blind Auditions, the decisions from the musician coaches are based solely on voice and not on looks … Once the teams are set, the battle is on … During the Battle Rounds, the coaches will pit two of their own team members against each other to sing the same song together in front of a studio audience. After the vocal battle, the coach must choose which of his/her singers will advance to the next round of competition … At the end of the Battle Rounds, only the strongest members of each coach’s roster remain and proceed to the Knockout Rounds. Here, the artists will be paired against a teammate once more … In the Playoff Rounds, the “Coach Comeback” format twist returns as each coach will be allowed to bring back one team member previously eliminated from the competition during the Knockout Rounds. The top 24 artists will compete to secure a spot in the Live Shows.

It is during the live shows that viewers will be able to cast their votes for their favorite singers.

When it comes to voting later in the city, below are your options:

Check out the different ways to cast your votes and how to execute each one below.

Online Voting

Click here to vote for your favorite contestants on The Voice via the official NBC website. With this method, you can vote up to 10 times per performer and per email address. You can also vote via Facebook by clicking here.

Using The Voice App to Vote

In order to vote using The Voice App click here to download it. The site allows you to download the app via Google Play, the Windows Phone Store and the Apple Store. During the live shows, you can start voting as soon as the show starts. And, on results nights, you can instantly SAVE your favorite contestants with a “tap-to-tweet” straight from the app. Again, the limit is 10 votes per contestant and per email address.

App voting is available in all states in the U.S. for people over the age of 13.

Voting via iTunes

You can also vote for contestants by downloading their “eligible songs” on iTunes during the voting period. Each individual song download counts as one vote. And, if any of the artists make it into the top 10 of iTunes’ Top 200 Singles, they get a bonus, which multiplies their iTunes votes for that song times ten.