‘The Voice’ Judges 2017: Meet the Season 13 Coaches

Tonight is the premiere of season 13 for The Voice, which means there may be some new judges as part of the cast. This season’s coaches returning coaches are Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Miley Cyrus. Both Alicia Keys and Gwen Stefani have left the show, while veteran coaches Levine and Shelton remain. Miley Cyrus returns after taking a season off and award-winning music artist Jennifer Hudson is the new coach on the panel. Get to know more about Hudson, along with the latest news on the other coaches, below. Plus, get the news on which big stars are on board as team advisers this season as well.

Jennifer Hudson

This is not the first time that Hudson has judged a reality competition. In January 2017, she joined the sixth season of The Voice UK as a coach alongside will.i.am, Tom Jones and Gwen Stefani’s ex Gavin Rossdale. And, one of her contestants on The Voice UK won for the season. So, she has a good track record so far … Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, made the following statement about Hudson’s joining The Voice this season:

Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for. Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.

Shelton’s comments about Hudson joining the show, according to E! News were:

I feel like Jennifer Hudson is coming from the minor leagues into the big-time boys here. She was on The Voice UK and she won, but this is different.

Hudson is bringing on music artist Kelly Rowland as her team adviser on the show.

Blake Shelton

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Shelton joked that: I’ve been trying to get fired for years now. I don’t know what to do to get fired around here! Unfortunately for Shelton, his girlfriend Gwen Stefani is not on the show this season, telling Entertainment Tonight:

I don’t have any plans to come back … I’d love to come back. We’ll see what happens next.

Shelton and his fellow coach Adam Levine generally showcase their rivalry on the show and make the viewers swoon over their hostile bromance. But, Shelton has said he wants to “try” to get along with buddy Levine this season. Perhaps he’s putting more effort into going to battle against newcomer Jennifer Hudson instead.

As Shelton is a country star, he has summoned fellow country artists Rascal Flatts to join him in advising his team this season.

Miley Cyrus

One thing that Miley Cyrus has said she’s already enjoying this season, is the fighting among her fellow coaches. She dished to E! that:

I really like Jennifer and Blake going at it when they want an artist.

Miley Cyrus returns to The Voice after a season hiatus and she has been making the rounds at awards shows, performing her latest music, from hits like “Malibu” to her song “Younger Now.”

This season on The Voice, Cyrus’ dad Billy Ray Cyrus will join her team as an adviser.

Adam Levine

Adam Levine returns once again, because what would the show be without his bromance with Blake Shelton? Recently, Levine continues to drop hit song after hit song and he is also expecting his second child with wife Behati Prinsloo. He also just celebrated his only daughter’s first birthday. Previously, when receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this past winter, Levine announced:

I have a daughter, I have the most beautiful wife in the entire world. I am one of the luckiest people who’s ever lived and it has nothing to do with me. It has to do with the people who love me the most, and so I thank all of those people.

As for his latest season on The Voice, Levine has admitted that he is “super jealous” of new coach Jennifer Hudson. He revealed on 104.1 WIKY:

Jennifer is awesome, like, there’s brand new energy, she’s never done it before. She’s the only coach on The Voice that has an Oscar, which I’m super jealous and pissed about … I want one!

Levine also gushed about his buddy Blake Shelton and their on-set rivalry, saying:

I will never have another friend like him ’cause we both went through this really weird thing…both being musicians and coming from a completely different place and being thrown into television. I feel that kinship with everyone that does the show. But with Blake, it was kind of like, our friendship was blossoming at a time when we were first experiencing the show and I’ll never have that with anybody else.

As his team’s adviser this season, Joe Jonas of DNCE is on board.