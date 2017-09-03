‘The X Factor UK’ 2017 Premiere Start Date, Time & Channel

Simon can't believe his eyes! Wonder why? Tune in tonight to find out! 😂 😂 😂 #XFactor A post shared by The X Factor (@thexfactor) on Sep 2, 2017 at 8:54am PDT

Tonight in the USA is the premiere of The X Factor UK 2017 and we’ve got all the details on the judges, what channel to watch and more. Read on below.

USA PREMIERE DATE: September 3, 2017.

PREMIERE SHOW TIME: 9 – 10:30 p.m. ET/PT

REGULAR TIME SLOT: Sundays and Mondays 9 – 10 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: AXS TV

JUDGES: Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Nicole Scherzinger and Louis Walsh. Cowell was given the Groups this season, Scherzinger was given the Overs, Osbourne was given the Girls and Walsh was given the Boys.

PRESENTER: Dermot O’Leary.

LOCATION: Wembley Arena.

FINALE DATE: The finale is set for December 3, 2017.

SERIES SYNOPSIS: Talent seekers compete with one another to become the nation’s next singing sensation.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon will appear as a guest judge and the minimum age to audition for the show is now 14 years old.