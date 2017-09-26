This Is Us Recap: Where Is Kevin After Season 1?

Chris Haston/NBC

This Is Us returns for its second season tonight, meaning we’ll get to see Kevin take his acting career to the next level. When we last saw Kevin, he was heading back to Los Angeles to start filming a Ron Howard movie. Kevin is played by Justin Hartley, who was best known for his roles on Smallville and The Young & The Restless before he joined This Is Us. Here’s what we can expect for Kevin in season two and a recap of what happened to him in season one.

In the first season of This Is Us, Kevin started off as the actor who had it all, including a successful sitcom called The Manny. But during the filming of an episode, he stormed off the set, deciding that he needed to do something more meaningful. He headed off to New York to star in and produce an off-Broadway play written by Sloane (Milana Vayntrub) and starring Olivia (Janet Montgomery). He had relationships with both women off the set, and neither of them ended well. He reconciled with Sloane soon enough to at least appear in the play, but he stormed off in the middle of the premiere to help Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

At first, Kevin thought this was the end of his chances to establish himself as a stage actor. But in that audience was Howard (who will really appear in season two). The director called Kevin, asking him to fly out to California to make a movie. The film will co-star Sylvester Stallone, who will appear in season two.

Meanwhile, Kevin reconnected with his ex-wife, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge). Sophie was a close friend of Kate’s (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin thought they were meant to be together. But their first marriage didn’t go so well. In the end of season one, it looked like they were close to getting back together. However, Sophie is forced to stay in New York while he films in Los Angeles.

Back in June, Alexandra Breckinridge was made a series regular, as was Jon Huertas. Huertas stars as Miguel, Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) second husband. During season one, Kevin struggled to accept Miguel as a father figure.

It’s possible that Sophie and Kevin might re-marry in season two. Creator Dan Fogelman tweeted a photo of Kevin wearing a suit and tie while proposing. Of course, this could just be a scene from the movie he’s making with Howard and Stallone.

In real life, Hartley is engaged to former Young and the Restless co-star Chrishell Stause.