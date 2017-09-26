‘This Is Us’ Season 2 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is ‘A Father’s Advice’ On Tonight?

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Season two of NBC’s This Is Us begins tonight. After seeing Jack and Rebecca’s marriage dissolve in the past and new doors opening up for their children in the present, it’s been a long summer. “A Father’s Advice” kicks off the season on Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

This Is Us was the top-rated new drama of the 2016-2017 season (although the title “most-watched new drama” went to CBS’ Bull) and became the first network drama in six years to earn an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. While it didn’t won, Sterling K. Brown still came away with the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his incredible performance as Randall Pearson.

In the season one finale “Moonshadow,” we saw Jack and Rebecca’s marriage fall apart, confirming that they split before Jack’s eventual death. However, we still don’t know how Jack died.

In the present, we’ve seen how the lives of the “Big Three” have changed and good things are on the way (we hope). Kate and Toby will be getting married while starting a singing career. Kevin is working on a Ron Howard movie to revive his acting career. And Randall quit his boring job and plans on adopting a baby himself.

“If that is a question that’s haunting people, in the course of the second season they will get all the answers they need,” executive producer Dan Fogelman teased at the TV Critics Association press tour in August. “The first episode has a big, giant piece of the puzzle that will essentially set the Internet abuzz.”

DATE: Tuesday, September 26, 2017

TIME: 9 p.m. ET

CHANNEL: NBC (To find out what your local NBC affiliate is, click here to go to TVGuide.com and change the “Provider” to yours.)

EPISODE DESCRIPTION: “A Father’s Advice” – “The season two premiere picks up during the Big 3’s 37th birthdays as Randall and Beth debate a big life change, Kate takes the first step in pursuing a new passion and Kevin balances the demands of his career and relationship. Meanwhile, Jack and Rebecca deal with the fallout of their big fight.”

CAST: (click the name of each actor to find out more about their character)

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Susan Kelechi Warson as Beth, Randall’s wife

Chris Sullivan as Toby, Kate’s fiance

Ron Cephas Jones as William Hill, Randall’s biological father