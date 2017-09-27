This Is Us Spoilers: Jack Cause of Death Revealed

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

During the season two premiere of This Is Us, we finally learned when Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) died. Kevin revealed that the Big Three were 17 years old when Jack died. He died in 1998 in a house fire.

However, the most important part of the episode wasn’t the trivial information about the year. It was Jack admitting to Rebecca that he is an alcoholic and was embarrassed. “I need to fix this on my own,” he told Rebecca at the end of the episode. But Rebecca insisted that she help. “We will fix it together,” she told him.

Many of us expected to see how Jack died in the season one finale, “Moonshadow,” which was filled with hints of Jack dying in a car crash after he got drunk. However, this was not to be and creator Dan Fogelman left us hanging for a whole summer, trying to figure out how he died. There were some wild theories, but they turned out to be all wrong.

During the summer, Fogelman assured fans that there would be a major piece of the puzzle revealed in the season two premiere.

“The first episode of the season holds not all the answers but a huge piece of the puzzle,” Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly in June. He said that more answers about Jack’s death will be sprinkled throughout the season, but “that’s not to say new questions won’t start being asked.”

While the story in the present jumped ahead a few months, the story in the past picks up right where “Moonshadow” left off. The episode ended with Jack and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) fighting and leaving their marriage in ruins.

“I always talk about Jack’s death as this hinge upon which the family swings, and there’s a kind of before that and the after [of] that,” Fogelman told Variety in August. “And that’s very much what this season is about. It’s about that hinge, and that’s what we’re watching. There’s a lot of healing to be done. There’s a lot we’re going to do with Jack this season. We’ve painted the picture of the world’s perfect dad, man, husband, everything. And now we’re going to show not the dark side of that, but what the struggle is of being that guy too and ultimately, I think, bring him to a kind of fully realized place.”